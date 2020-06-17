LNP’s promise to protect kids

“Kids must be protected at all costs.”

These are the words from LNP Leader Deb Frecklington that I have been waiting 15 years for a Queensland politician to say and mean.

The LNP’s election pledge to protect vulnerable kids from drug-abusive parents has the potential to save young lives after too many have been lost and destroyed due to past failures.

Ms Frecklington’s bold initiative to overhaul the child safety system has out manoeuvred Labor following the revelations from the Mason Jett Lee tragedy and the ongoing cases of children dying in the custody of reckless, neglectful and/or abusive parents.

The acid test is can she deliver where no previous government has had the fortitude to undertake such a commitment?

An LNP Government’s plan would include establishing a stand-alone agency called the Child Protection Force that will include a 24-hour rapid-response team and a new squad of police investigators to clear backlogs.

The LNP will also introduce compulsory drug testing with no second chances to combat escalating drug addiction and to hold parents accountable for caring for their children.

Ms Frecklington said the avoidable tragedy of Mason Jett Lee had exposed fundamental failures in the Department of Child Safety and further cases of shocking child neglect showed gaping cracks in the system remained.

“If I were Premier, it will be a priority to keep our kids safe,” Ms Frecklington said today.

“Too many kids are dying or suffering severe harm under the current system and that has to change.

“I make no apologies for my tough stance. Kids must be protected at all costs. Labor’s broken Department of Child Safety must be left in the past to meet the safety needs of Queensland kids now and into the future.

“The LNP believes it’s time to stop the cover-ups and end the bad habit of hiding behind privacy provisions.”

The privacy issue is one of the most critical areas that require reform from what I have seen.

The current Child Safety laws prevent any detail about a child’s death being revealed unless it is ordered by a very select group of politicians and bureaucrats.

That is why the people of Central Queensland still don’t know how why Latrell Dodd, a 12 week old baby, died from terrible injuries in 2013 just 31 days after his parents, who did not have custody of the child, took him by force from his legal carer.

All we are told, by virtue of the court sentence for his parents, is that authorities were in the process of retrieving him; no explanation to how the system failed him so badly.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliott, who was involved in investigating Lattrell Dodd's death, leaves court with the only motherly figure the 12-week-old infant knew in his short life, Tanya Dodd.

When The Morning Bulle tin asked the Child Safety Minister Di Farmer to explain the logic behind the act to withhold such information, she sidestepped it. But does the public deserve to know why legislation is formed? What is its purpose? Who is it protecting? Certainly not the dead child. The law needs to be changed in certain cases that cry out for public scrutiny.

Ms Frecklington also hits the mark with her resolve to end the cycle of drug use and child abuse.

“The LNP’s Child Protection Force will implement random compulsory drug tests for illicit substances like methamphetamine for people on Intervention with Parental Agreements,” she said.

“Under the LNP’s plan, positive tests to certain illicit substances will require participation in a drug rehabilitation service so parents get the support they need to break the addiction.

“A second positive test will lead to children being placed in foster care under a no-second-chances model because the cycle of drug abuse must be broken.”

This is step towards breaking the generational cycle of child abuse.

M Frecklington says kids must be protected at all costs.

I will be holding her to her words.

The LNP’s Child Protection Force

The Department of Child Safety will be overhauled, renamed the Child Protection Force, and operate as a stand-alone agency.

The Child Protection Force will adopt a hierarchy and rank structure similar to the Queensland Police Service to ensure proper oversight and accountability.

A rapid response team will be on standby for after-hours support

A new team of police investigators will be called in to clear backlogs and overhaul investigation procedures for high-risk cases, with a focus on monitoring kids under 5 years of age.

Child Protection Force officers will be on hand 24 hours a day under new shift arrangements.

Regional child safety offices will be required to undertake two-year accreditation programs to improve standards and increase local accountability.

Officers in the Child Safety Force would undergo new training and development with a focus on identifying behaviours that put kids at risk, with increased early intervention to identify the support needed for kids in care.”

An LNP Government will extend payments to foster carers for children in care until they are 21 under a new $4 million two year trial that will bring Queensland in-line with most other states.