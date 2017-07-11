24°
LNP's Rocky man makes massive jobs play

11th Jul 2017 2:50 PM
Douglas Rodgers, LNP candidate for Rockhampton.
Douglas Rodgers, LNP candidate for Rockhampton.

LNP'S Candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers says he is single-minded about his trip to Brisbane this week.

The party's state convention takes place this week and Mr Rodgers is determined to see a Young LNP resolution to decentralise public service by bringing the Department of Natural Resources and Mines' headquarters to Central Queensland passed into policy.

LNP Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers wants to see a government department relocate to CQ.
LNP Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers wants to see a government department relocate to CQ.

READ: LNP reveals young gun candidate for Rockhampton.

"Central Queensland is the epicentre of the state's mineral economy with a strong history in mining exploration and exploitation since well into the 19th century,” Mr Rodgers said.

"It is only right that the department that makes the decisions around the mines that provide so much wealth for Queensland to be located somewhere near the coalface of the industry.

"Central Queenslanders are tired of having their economic future held for ransom by Green interests elsewhere.

LNP Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers wants to see a government department relocate to Central Queensland.
LNP Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers wants to see a government department relocate to Central Queensland.

"The resolution was developed by local Young LNP members and I have been proud to deliver it successfully through the party's processes to this point where we have the chance to make this party policy,” Mr Rodgers said.

"We need policies that see the decisions that affect Central Queenslanders, made in Central Queensland.”

The resolution:

Department of Mines decentralisation

That this Convention of the LNP urge a future LNP State Government to move the headquarters of the Department of Natural Resources and Mines to Central Queensland.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
