EXCLUSIVE: LNP's Rookwood promise throws down gauntlet to Labor

IN a game-changing decision for long-delayed Rookwood Weir project, the LNP has made a campaign promise to fund and deliver $260 million Rookwood Weir.

The LNP accused Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor of being all talk and no action when it came to building critical infrastructure and that they would be the ones match the Federal Government's $130 million commitment made more than 500 days ago.

DAM BUILDERS: LNP plans to fund the construction of Rookwood Weir and other dams around Queensland. Contributed

The funding decision comes as part of the LNP's $1.3b commitment to build critical water infrastructure and dams across the state.

The first stage of the Rookwood Weir project was an expected to have capacity of 65400ML which would unlock agricultural lands in the surrounding area.

Other locations in addition to Rookwood Weir which will attract the LNP's funding as part of their comprehensive plan included Nullinga Dam, Burdekin Falls Dam, and Urannah Dam.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said the LNP's plan would see dams being built in regional Queensland for the first time in over a decade.

ROOKWOOD READY: LNP Leader Tim Nicholls will fund the construction of Rookwood Weir if he wins the Queensland election. Matthew Purcell

"Only voting for Kerry Latter, Douglas Rodgers and the LNP will see action on water security for Central Queensland," Mr Nicholls said.

LNP Mirani candidate Kerry Latter said Labor had taken Central Queensland for granted for far too long and had dragged their feet on the Rookwood Weir.

"Labor are all talk and no action when it comes to building critical infrastructure - they hate dams and have no plan for Central Queensland," Mr Latter said.

Mirani candidate Kerry Latter for the state election. Steve Hunt

"Rookwood Weir will not only provide much-needed jobs but bring massive economic benefits to the region and support industry and agriculture.

"That's why we're going to build it. Central Queensland deserves water security.

"Let's be clear - half of the funding for Rookwood Weir has been on the table from the Federal Government for more than 500 days - Annastacia Palaszczuk refuses to put up her share and get shovels in the ground."

LNP Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers said their funding promise Rookwood Weir was a great result and predicted the project to fuel a boom in agricultural production across the region.

"This is an enormous win for Central Queensland, we're got huge potential in this region," Mr Rodgers said.

"I've been banging on about economic infrastructure since I was pre-selected basically and this has been at the top of my priorities and I'm thrilled to see it getting there.

"I think Central Queensland can be the next food bowl."

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers Chris Ison ROK250917cbuylocal5

Mr Rodgers credited the hard work by the local LNP candidates who were barracking for it.

"I've been dogged in my efforts to get it here in conjunction with my CQ counterparts Kerry Latter, whose electorate Mirani (Rookwood) is actually in and Keppel candidate Peter Blundell," he said.

"The LNP has supported it all the way along and it's good to see us getting a solid policy there at the state level.

"It's very vindicating to get to this point but we've still got a long way to go, we've still got to try and get across the line at the election on the 25th (of November) and hopefully then we can make it a reality for every Central Queenslander.

Mr Rodgers said the only ones who were not behind this project were Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor saying they doesn't understand what water means for local businesses and farmers.

"I welcome Labor to match the offer, they've had since May last year to come up with a $130m but if they want to do it just before the election, I'm more than happy for them to do that," Mr Rodgers said.

"I'll be taking credit when and if they do but I've seen no likelihood from them so far."