Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two men charged after loaded gun, ammo found traffic stop

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jan 2020 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO men have been charged after police discovered a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police intercepted the Mercedes-Benz on Orchid Ave at 11.30pm, before a search uncovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, and a set of knuckle dusters.

A 27-year-old Stafford man and a 31-year-old Mermaid Beach man have each been charged with unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapon, unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon and possession of ammunition.

Both are due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

ammunition charges editors picks handgun qps traffic stop weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
      • 13th Jan 2020 10:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Man says tattoo was not on penis when alleged rape happened

        premium_icon Man says tattoo was not on penis when alleged rape happened

        News He is accused of raping a young girl

        • 13th Jan 2020 9:51 AM
        Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash

        Siemens cements Adani link despite controversy

        premium_icon Siemens cements Adani link despite controversy

        Breaking No ‘legal or economically responsible’ way to pull out of Adani contract, Siemens...

        Dispute between neighbours lands man in Yeppoon court

        premium_icon Dispute between neighbours lands man in Yeppoon court

        News A DISPUTE between Emu Park neighbours landed Mark Phillip Urquhart in court this...