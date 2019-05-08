Loading zone debate fires Councillors up in lengthy debate

A loading zone is going to take up three car park spaces of the available five out the front of the Echelon building.

A loading zone is going to take up three car park spaces of the available five out the front of the Echelon building. Chris Ison ROK010116cnow127b

LIVINGSTONE Councillor Jan Kelly firmly stood her ground against the motion to change three main car parking bays to a single loading zone.

The issue was tabled at yesterday's Livingstone Shire Council meeting and was in response to a request from councillor Glenda Mather.

The request was for a loading zone on Anzac Parade to service the Seagulls and Thai Take-away shops.

It was proposed to take three car parks out of the available five car parks at the front of the Echelon building.

To compensate for the loss of the car parks, it was proposed to install signage which explains there is public parking underneath the Echelon building with access from Barry St.

Previously there was a loading zone on Anzac Parade immediately adjacent to the southern side of the pedestrian crossing outside Seagulls.

This was removed and rezoned as it did not meet the length requirement and trucks using it blocked a residential driveway.

Cr Kelly questioned why the council wanted to take away three parking spaces when they receive so many complaints about the lack of parking at the foreshore.

"Parking on our foreshore is critical,” she said in the meeting, "We have three well known and used car parks for deliveries that may happen once a day... they would stay empty for a great part of the day. The public will not be pleased to lose their car parks along the front.”

Cr Kelly questioned why they couldn't use the Echelon loading zone.

It was explained delivery drivers use this however they have to go in the lift and it takes many trips, or they park illegally on Anzac Parade.

Councillor Pat Eastwood stood for the motion and raised that the parks in discussion were only half-hour parks anyway.

"I think it's a need ... it has to be done,” he said.

Cr Mather said it came down to a matter of safety.

"We don't want them breaking their backs because we can't provide what they need to do their jobs,” she said.

Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton backed up the debate and said they needed to be practical and listen to the voices of the business people.

He also said the loading zone would allow views to the ocean at the cafes.

"Instead of having to look at someone's car they will get to see the beautiful Kraken, the ocean and Keppel Bay,” he said.

Crs Mather, Hutton, Wyatt and Eastwood supported the motion and Cr Kelly's was recorded against.