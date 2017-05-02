27°
Business

'Loads of people' flock to trendy new Coast store

Luke J Mortimer
| 2nd May 2017 3:30 PM Updated: 3:49 PM
COME AGAIN: Customers have begun flocking to Yeppoon's long-awaited Chapter book shop and cafe.
COME AGAIN: Customers have begun flocking to Yeppoon's long-awaited Chapter book shop and cafe. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"LOADS of people" are flocking to a trendy new Yeppoon business that opened at the revamped Town Centre this morning.

The fruits of a $53 million transformation of the town's foreshore and Town Centre are beginning to show, with the long-awaited Chapter book shop and espresso bar opening.

The shop, owned and operated by brother and sister pair Rhys and Sarah Davies, has taken month of planning.

"To finally see our plans transform is really exciting," Sarah said.  

Rhys said after a month of building, it was a relief to get around to business by pouring their first official coffee at 5.30am.

Rhys said: "We've had a lot of interest from the public and loads of people dropping in to say 'hi', so the response has been very positive," Rhys said.

"We're looking forward to growing a loyal customer base of people who enjoy a nice coffee and burying themselves in a good book like we do."

The siblings, children of Yeppoon author Nene Davies, told The Morning bulletin last month the business idea came when they began thinking up ideas of getting their mum's debut 2013 novel out.  

After considering everything from airdrops to drive-by book throwing, an espresso bar with a book shop was the idea that stuck.

Sarah said "there is something to suit everyone" from those in love with the genres, such as spy novels, to biographies, poetry, and kid books.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said it is just one of a growing list of cultural experiences transforming the town's centre by luring in the foot traffic.

"One of the critical elements of the Revitalisation Project is activating the town centre through increased retail and dining opportunities," Mr Ludwig said.

Mr Ludwig also thanked the State and Federal Government for their "commitment to diversifying and expanding the economy" at Yeppoon.

"(It) helps create local jobs and ensure our long-term economic future," he said.

On top of the council's $14m contribution to the project, the Federal Government has chipped in $10m and the State Government $29m. 

Topics:  books business cafe coffee money

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

'Loads of people' flock to trendy new Coast store

'Loads of people' flock to trendy new Coast store

FRUITS of $53 million transformation begin to pay off with exciting, new shop.

Floods reveal unlikely threat on Rocky properties, authorities warn

Council warn recent flooding has revealed a new threat to Rockhampton homes. Pictured is flood water Depot Hill.

Massive structure slams into neighbouring property in flood

Six massive, exciting CQ projects that are placed on 'hold'

Queensland Government

RESOURCE giants place CQ projects worth billions of dollars on hold.

Cheapest to most expensive homes in Rocky's most popular suburb

3 Henry St, The Range is on the market for $1,095,000.

BUYERS can't get enough of this Rocky suburb, but some are cheap.

Local Partners

GALLERY: Eisteddfod kicks off with speech and drama

See all the drama from today's Eisteddfod competition in this photo gallery.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

More ice addict parents in Rocky than rest of CQ

More parents are using ice in Rockhampton that anywhere else in Central Queensland.

Damning new figures show how many children in care of users

Colossal Rocky event to lure thousands, inject millions

Beef Australia 2018's official launch will be held this month ahead of the event expected to lure tens-of-thousands to Rockhampton. Pictured are chefs at Beef Week 2015.

High-end venue to deliver early taste of Beef Australia

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

FLOOD appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day, with passes offering the best music festival experience possible, and at a reserve price of $500.

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

Erin Molan has been dragged into the court case between Kelly Landry and Anthony Bell.

Erin Molan has been dragged into the AVO court case pf Kelly Landry.

GALLERY: Eisteddfod kicks off with speech and drama

Fynn Moran performing in the Prose Girls/Boys 12 and under 14 Years at the 82nd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

See all the drama from today's Eisteddfod competition

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

POSITIONED IN FRENCHVILLE&#39;S FINEST STREET

3 Whiteley Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

So hard to find & RARELY available are homes of this QUALITY at such a LOW PRICE. A GREAT HOME with POOL & lots more to enjoy - With TWO SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS &...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

RENOVATED. 6 BEDS. 2 BATHS. 2 LIVING AREAS. LEGAL HEIGHT &amp; ROOMS UNDER $375,000

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 $375,000

WOW FACTOR PLUS! “WELCOME” to "THE WHITE HOUSE". This hidden treasure’s central location allows easy access to all areas of Rockhampton and is fast becoming a...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $349,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Stunning Double Storey Brick Home with Pool and Shed

4 Schuffenhauer Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Stop looking! We have found you the perfect home in Norman Gardens. This spacious home would be ideal for the larger family with downstairs being fully...

Superb Frenchville Location, Freshly Painted Ready!

308 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

Highly motivated sellers have just reduced the price! So be quick to inspect this fantastic highset brick base home with double garage and rumpus underneath. Enjoy...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000...

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $294,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Spacious Family Home - Unbelievable Value!

39 Tung Yeen Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 2 $219,000

This much loved home is filled with character featuring beautiful high ceilings, pine interior, french doors and front veranda - perfect for a relaxing afternoon...

Floods reveal unlikely threat on Rocky properties, authorities warn

Council warn recent flooding has revealed a new threat to Rockhampton homes. Pictured is flood water Depot Hill.

Massive structure slams into neighbouring property in flood

Cheapest to most expensive homes in Rocky's most popular suburb

3 Henry St, The Range is on the market for $1,095,000.

BUYERS can't get enough of this Rocky suburb, but some are cheap.

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!