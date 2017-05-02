'Loads of people' flock to trendy new Coast store

COME AGAIN: Customers have begun flocking to Yeppoon's long-awaited Chapter book shop and cafe.

"LOADS of people" are flocking to a trendy new Yeppoon business that opened at the revamped Town Centre this morning.

The fruits of a $53 million transformation of the town's foreshore and Town Centre are beginning to show, with the long-awaited Chapter book shop and espresso bar opening.

The shop, owned and operated by brother and sister pair Rhys and Sarah Davies, has taken month of planning.

"To finally see our plans transform is really exciting," Sarah said.

Rhys said after a month of building, it was a relief to get around to business by pouring their first official coffee at 5.30am.

Rhys said: "We've had a lot of interest from the public and loads of people dropping in to say 'hi', so the response has been very positive," Rhys said.

"We're looking forward to growing a loyal customer base of people who enjoy a nice coffee and burying themselves in a good book like we do."

The siblings, children of Yeppoon author Nene Davies, told The Morning bulletin last month the business idea came when they began thinking up ideas of getting their mum's debut 2013 novel out.

After considering everything from airdrops to drive-by book throwing, an espresso bar with a book shop was the idea that stuck.

Sarah said "there is something to suit everyone" from those in love with the genres, such as spy novels, to biographies, poetry, and kid books.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said it is just one of a growing list of cultural experiences transforming the town's centre by luring in the foot traffic.

"One of the critical elements of the Revitalisation Project is activating the town centre through increased retail and dining opportunities," Mr Ludwig said.

Mr Ludwig also thanked the State and Federal Government for their "commitment to diversifying and expanding the economy" at Yeppoon.

"(It) helps create local jobs and ensure our long-term economic future," he said.

On top of the council's $14m contribution to the project, the Federal Government has chipped in $10m and the State Government $29m.