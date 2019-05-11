Local actors bring Rockhampton's Heritage Village to life

Mick Donellan is one of four actors will present five plays at the Heritage Village Open Day in June

It's a busy time of year for volunteers at Rockhampton's Heritage Village.

This Sunday, it will celebrate its 21st birthday on Mother's Day with two performances by the musical combo, Topology, and a special cake cutting at 10am.

All mothers attending the day will receive an entry to win a Revlon basket of goodies for Mothers' Day. There will also be the usual range of arts, crafts and produce stalls.

But for four local actors, the Heritage Village is proving an inspirational rehearsal space for a series of short plays which will go to stage in June.

For Clive Lennox, Catie Fry, Bryn Robertson and Michael Donnellan - who play a variety of characters from soldiers to shearers - the Living History Project is a rare opportunity to get paid for their craft.

Michael Donnellan said it's not about how much as every little bit an actor gets paid is "amazing”.

"It says, what you're doing is good enough, you're worth it,” he said.

Mr Donnellan, who's been in love with acting his entire life, is a familiar face in the local arts scene, having appeared in local theatre as well a full-length feature film.

He said he has a special relationship with his fellow actors and the series' director, Ian Westley, because they provided him with overwhelming support following a major health crisis.

Mr Donnellan had ignored warning symptoms for a few months in 2015 but, after he got punched in the face during a jujitsu grading, he began blacking out and vomiting.

After he fell and lost sensation on the left side of his body, doctors discovered a 2.5cm aneurysm at the back of his brain which was bleeding out.

It took emergency surgery and several months to restore his health, during which time local actors got behind their friend, organising fundraisers and offering support to him and his fiancee, Chloe.

"I had to relearn to do everything I'd been doing for twenty years, like walking and moving,” he said.

"But there was so much support, I never felt alone.

"I got texts and messages every day and, at a moment's notice, there was always someone willing to help me out. I still find it overwhelming.”

Happily, the couple will be married in August during a ceremony at his parents' Cawarral property and a reception at the beach.

The five plays, which will be performed in various spaces around the Village, were written by Bob Galley, Amanda and Travis Hock, Lyn Morgan and Jodie Van de Wetering.

The first three will feature during the Heritage Village's Open Day June 2, and all five will be performed during the next scheduled market day.

Project manager for the Living History Project, Jessica Lamb said it's a valuable opportunity for local actors.

"One of our key aims here at Arts Central Queensland is to create career opportunities in the arts,” she said.

"We have a fantastic series of plays inspired by our local history, and it's great to see them coming to life in such an evocative venue in time for Open Day.”

The Rockhampton Heritage Village Living History Project is delivered with the support of the Regional Arts Development Fund, a partnership between the Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

Arts Central Queensland Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local artists, building the region's arts economy, and encouraging the long-term strength and diversity of the arts.