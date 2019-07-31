Local artist commissioned to makeover bus stops

TRUE GLASS: Councillor Pat Eastwood, Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton and local artist Jet James at Hill Street Bus Station in Yeppoon, the latest project as part of council's placemaking project.

TRUE GLASS: Councillor Pat Eastwood, Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton and local artist Jet James at Hill Street Bus Station in Yeppoon, the latest project as part of council's placemaking project.

EXCITED is not enough to describe how Yeppoon artist Jet James felt when he learnt his proposal for an art tender with Livingstone Shire Council to produce some amazing artwork for Hill Street bus station had been successful.

Jet said it took months developing concepts, sampling techniques printing on glass and finding the right works from his vast collection and the end result is now installed for everyone to see.

"This was a whole new medium for me and I was very excited and happy with the end results,” Jet said.

"I really enjoy branching out and exploring new mediums and ideas and the project was a great way to enhance the area with more artwork while connecting people with a little bit of my world.”

The stunning works celebrate our region's natural beauty and include representations of Cooee Bay Beach, Ross Creek and Yeppoon headlands.

The spectacular renditions of local landscapes have been integrated into the Hill Street Bus Station in illuminated glass panels, as part of the council's latest placemaking project.

Jet said he believed the placemaking program was a much-needed initiative to highlight the rich artistic and cultural voices that exist in our community, and to showcase this vibrancy to our community and the tourists who visit the Capricorn Coast.

The spectacular glass panels depict our region.

"Each of the works explore different views of the Capricorn Coast. I wanted to capture the diversity in the area including iconic spots like Ross Creek, Cooee Bay, Main Beach and the cabbage palms that are found across the area,” he said.

"The glass panels utilise a specialised ceramic printing technique, this technique creates a unique finish, which is most evident when light passes through the glass, generating a glowing effect.

"I hope the public connects with the artworks and the places depicted. They're intended to celebrate the richness of our natural and built environments, the natural beauty of the coast and invoke a sense of wonder and nostalgia.”

To see more of Jet James' work, drop into his gallery on Anzac Parade in Yeppoon.

He will be holding the official opening of the new gallery on Saturday, August 10 from 3pm.