Local artistic talents given a boost

CQUni Certificate III in Visual Arts student Russell Eadie (second from right) was the latest recipient of the CQU-ADFAS Visual Arts Student Prize. ADFAS President Lyn Harrower (centre) and CQUni Visual Arts Teachers Pat Connor, Carmen Gray and Lisa Gaze congratulated Russell at the presentation.

RUSSELL Eadie’s artistic talents have been given a significant boost with CQUniversity and the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) of Rockhampton awarding him a $200 prize to further his studies.

Mr Eadie, a Certificate III in Visual Arts student, was the second recipient of the biannual CQU-ADFAS Visual Art Student Prize, which recognises exceptional dedication and potential of currently enrolled Visual Arts students. ADFAS Rockhampton is the sole sponsor of the prize. The prize was presented in the art gallery at the CQUniversity Rockhampton City Campus. Mr Eadie has been studying jewellery-making part-time for a number of years and some of his works were recently awarded at the 55th annual Gemboree in Rockhampton.

“I was absolutely stunned to find out that I’d won,” Mr Eadie said.

“I didn’t think I’d done anything in particular - I just enjoy the company of the other artists and the knowledge that’s constantly being passed around.”

Art teacher Lisa Gaze said Mr Eadie was a talented and generous student.

“Russell is always open to helping others - whether it be his teachers or his peers,” she said.

“He’s always sharing his knowledge with his fellow students if they’re unsure, or just showing support.”

Ms Gaze said Russell was very active in the arts industry.

“He’s vice-president of the local lapidary club and he’s also entered and won prizes in many competitions,” she said.

“Russell has also broadened his own knowledge and is open to learning new things - he’s really embraced the whole course.”

ADFAS Rockhampton president Lyn Harrower, who is also a CQUni Visual Arts student, agreed that Russell met all the criteria to be a recipient of the award.

“I was also very glad to see a jewellery-making student take out the prize this time,” she said.

ADFAS assists and encourages local artists through its Young Arts section of Arts in the Community.

Bachelor of Creative Arts - Major in Visual Arts student Elisha Habermann was 2019’s first recipient of the CQU-ADFAS Student Prize.

ADFAS hosts regular lectures at Rockhampton Regional Library.

For more information visit https://www.cqu.edu.au/courses/study-areas/Creative,-Performing-and-Visual-Arts/certificate-iii/certificate-iii-in-visual-arts.