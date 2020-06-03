Local artist/s sought for Rocky pool upgrade

Local artists are invited to submit designs for the North Rockhampton swimming pool upgrade

Rockhampton Art Gallery is seeking a local artist or artists to design, fabricate and install an artistic treatment at 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool in Frenchville.

Rockhampton Regional Council recognises that high-quality places derive added value from the innovative integration of art, design, architecture and related elements to generate a sense of community pride and identity.

Together with inspired design, incorporating artwork in public places encourages community ownership, cultural enrichment and ultimately economic benefits.

The deadline for design proposals is Thursday 4 June 2020, 04:00 PM.

See the Council’s Facebook page for details or download an Artist Opportunity Form from the gallery’s Get Involved web page.