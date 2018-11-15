Local author reaches out to fellow diabetics in memoir

Local author Celeste Barnard has written a book about her life as a Type 1 Insulin dependent diabetic

Local author Celeste Barnard has written a book about her life as a Type 1 Insulin dependent diabetic Jann Houley

Celeste Barnard should have been celebrating her birthday but instead she spent six Aprils in six years violently ill in hospital.

The local mother of two details her battle with Type 1 diabetes and one of its more pernicious side effects in her memoir My Life as a Diabetic which is available online and at Saturday's Handmade Expo.

Ms Barnard was a 29 year old new mother in South Africa when she began suffering migraines and constant thirst.

In her book she recounts telling a friend about her symptoms.

"She suggested that I let one of her sons, who was a diabetic, prick my finger to check my blood sugar levels.”

Following a glucometer reading of 14, Ms Barnard was at first prescribed medication for diabetes and only later had to administer daily insulin injections.

It was after her family moved to Australia she experienced the first perplexing attack of nausea and vomiting combined with a "kind of pins-and-needles sensation” to her skin which persisted for months and mystified doctors.

"It felt as if they gone down every road to make me well again but couldn't find the solution the problem; therefore, to me, it felt as if I was heading towards the end of the road.”

Her health returned for a few pleasant months during which time her family moved to Central Queensland but while at work one day Ms Barnard once experienced the "almost fruity flavour in my mouth and the dark, almost-black colour coming up and out of my throat.”

Ms Barnard underwent gall bladder surgery followed but, the next year, while visiting family in South Africa, the symptoms returned with a vengeance.

The fifth chapter of My Life as a Diabetic details her horrifying journey home, over a nine hour flight into Kuala Lumpur and being hurried by paramedics from her hotel into a foreign ICU ward.

Celeste Barnard's My Life as a Diabetic's front cover shows her medical alert tattoo Contributed

It also introduces one of the many 'angels' in this story, including a best friend who flew to her side while Ms Barnard's husband Charl was delayed with passport problems.

"He paid for her aircraft ticket, and begin the good friend anyone could wish for, she immediately put her life on hold and was on her way the very next day.”

It was there in Malaysia they first heard the work ketoacidosis.

Ms Barnard explains that ketoacidosis is associated with very high blood glucose levels in Type 1 diabetes and develops gradually over hours or days.

Because of the lack of insulin the body burns fat instead and this causes dangerous chemical substances, called ketones, to accumulate in the blood, causing the intense attacks Ms Barnard suffered in the first half of so many years in a row.

As to why they returned each March/April, Ms Barnard surmises she was drinking less water in the cooler months.

She writes not only about the highs and lows of constantly regulating her blood sugar but also delves into dealing with everyday life from cyclone season - "I had a lot of insulin stored in the fridge and no way of keeping it cool” - to marital relations.

The author stresses that she is not a medical professional but she hopes her memoir might reach out to people who live with diabetes and their families.

"Don't fight against diabetes because you will lose,” she says.

"Work with it instead.”

Ms Barnard, who leads an active life riding horses and beachwalking, has dedicated the book to Charl - "the loving, supportive husband every woman dreams of having” - and their children C.J. and Carrin.

She will attend the Handmade Expo tomorrow to sell her books which, cheaper than the price online, also come with a bookmark and postcard.