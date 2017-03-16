Local bar celebrating all things poetry

ONE of Rockhampton's newest bars will play host to its first poetry night this Saturday.

To celebrate International Poetry Day on March 21, The Red Dahlia Bar will be hosting a night for local poets, writers and word-lovers to share their work and love of language.

Potent Poetry will kick off at 6.30pm and include a "top-secret” poetry challenge.

There will be prizes up for grabs for the best original poem, best reading of a poem by another person and best response to the secret challenge.

People who are reading at the event are advised to bring a copy of their poem for the secret challenge.

Event Details

What: Potent Poetry

Where: Red Daliah Bar, 75 East St

When: Saturday, March 18 from 6.30pm

Cost: $5 entry