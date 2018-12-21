Menu
BRIDAL INSPIRATION: Gladstone beauty therapist Shannae Keiler has been featured as a model in an online bridal magazine publication.
Fashion & Beauty

Local beautician led to modelling success by 'sheer chance'

Noor Gillani
by
21st Dec 2018 2:48 PM
BOYNE Island beauty therapist Shannae Keiler started modelling by "sheer chance" when a model on a make-up job called in sick.

"The owner of the store asked me to fill in and I realised how much I loved it," Ms Keiler said.

This encounter started the 21-year-old on a fashion journey in which she most recently featured in online bridal magazine To the Aisle Australia.

She said it was among her top modelling achievements, alongside getting published twice in Style magazine.

Ms Keiler said she enjoyed doing most of her work with local fashion label Bracewell Loungewear, which had a "relaxed and candid type of shooting".

"But I have done some studio, runway and more posed work such as the most recent bridal collaboration shoot," she said.

The recent Tannum Sands shoot came at the same time as the region's bushfire disaster.

"Unfortunately a lot of the amazing vendors who were set to be a part of it had to pull out as the shoot was happening at the same time as all the bushfires in the area," Ms Keiler said.

"We pushed through and went ahead with the shoot, minus a few key elements, but we were all so happy with the end result. I was so honoured to have been asked to be a part of it, I love weddings."

She said she also enjoyed the networking side of modelling, where she met like-minded people "working together to create something amazing".

Ms Keiler is looking forward to another shoot in late January, which will "show off" local vendors.

