Local boundary change dispute referred to commission

BOUNDARY changes between Rockhampton Region and Livingstone shires have been referred to the Local Government Change Commission in attempt to resolve the matter that has been in dispute for five years.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe referred the proposed boundary change and said it was in the best interests of ratepayers and the councils that the matter be referred to the Change Commission.

The commission will assess the proposal before providing the State Government with a recommendation on how to best settle the matter.

The proposed change involves the transfer of 1170 properties in the suburbs of Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale from Livingstone Shire into the Rockhampton local government area.

"I have directed the Change Commission to consult with the councils and the affected communities to gauge the level of support and to consider the financial sustainability of both councils,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"This is a positive step forward, with Rockhampton and Livingstone councils agreeing on the terms of reference. But let me make it clear the government is not pre-empting the outcome of the Change Commission's review.

"We need to let the commission do its job without speculating about the final outcome.”

Mr Hinchliffe said subject to ongoing financial sustainability, both councils substantively supported the proposal to change the boundaries.

"For any boundary changes to occur, they need to be supported by the affected residents and the local governments themselves,” Mr Hinchliffe said. "There also needs to be a detailed financial analysis that shows the change would result in financially sustainable councils.

"In addition, for major boundary changes the State Government will only consider a recommendation of the Change Commission after a successful referendum of all residents of the affected local government.”

The Change Commission will also advise on the timing of any change and on the number of councillors to represent each local government if the boundary is realigned.