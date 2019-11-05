Local builder is Rising Star

Local builder Boyd Hall has won the State Rising Star Award at Master Builders Awards.

ROCKHAMPTON builder Boyd Hall’s star has continued to soar after picking up the State Rising Star Award at the Master Builders State Awards last Friday night.

The award, which acknowledged winners of the regional awards from August, was given to Mr Hall (of BT Builders) at the Brisbane Convention Centre.

Regional winners from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Hervey Bay and up to Far North Queensland were put forth, with judges selecting Mr Hall as the state winner.

The award looks at “up and coming builders who are succeeding in the industry” as well as those who demonstrate a commitment to quality, training and customer experience.

“It’s the next step from the local award. Now I’ve won the state award, I’ve been put forward for the national award (later this month),” Mr Hall said.

“There were a number of talented nominees. What I think made me stand out was that I do more commercial work than domestic and the other nominees were mostly domestic.

“It’s sort of a different avenue in the building industry, a niche market, and I think I was the only person doing commercial work that was nominated.

“It’s great exposure to the whole state, but also it will assist me in getting my name out there more in the local area.”

Mr Hall began his building career in 2005, when he travelled to the United Kingdom to work for a large commercial building company.

In 2007, he made the journey home to Rockhampton and began working for a local company, before branching out on his own in 2015.

“When I started the company four years ago, I didn’t imagine I would be receiving this award,” he said.

“The business has grown faster than I thought it would. I started with five employees and now I have 10.

“I hope that in winning this, we continue to meet and exceed customer’s expectations.

“I’d like to thank the local area for their support.”