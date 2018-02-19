Local business does their bit for orphaned children

THE DC Motors admin team have combined together to donate for those in need.

The Morning Bulletin ran a story last week about a CQUni nursing student, Charlie Cooke, who is among a group of students and staff travelling to an India orphanage.

Charlie put a call out for donations for children of the Salaam Balaak Trust in Deli to which DC Motors staff read. Admin supervisor Carrissa Huisman said another staff member approached the staff if they would like to take part.

"She said 'let's all chip in' and all we all just felt like it would be good to do,” Carissa said. "It wasn't a question, everyone jumped on board.”

The children in the orphange come from severe poverty.

"It's all stuff we take for granted and we don't think twice about buying,” Carissa said. "We wanted to try to help them out.”

Carissa said the group of five staff all pitched in around $50 each on supplies.

"We ended up getting underwear, games, stationary, pens and books, toothbrush and paste, hairbrushes and bands, toiletry sort of stuff.” she said. "I hope it will make a difference,” Carissa said.

"When Charlie came to pick them up she said they literally have nothing, giving them a pack of things is a massive deal for them.

"It made us feel good when she was here, she couldn't thank us enough.”

"It's just so sad that something like that our kids don't even care about is so big to them.”

DONATIONS NEEDED:

Charlie and the group will be leaving next month and are still collecting donations.

Toothbrushes and paste

Anything on anatomy, teaching aids

Sports equipment

Hygiene and menstruation (no tampons) products

Basic first aid, bandages

Children's underwear sizes three to 16, women's eight to 14 and men's small to medium (must be plain coloured)

Board games

Cricket gear

Hair ties

School supplies

Contact Charlie on 0402 011 855 to organise a drop-off point.