Local business joins with students to raise Black Dog funds

A CQ business has joined forces with CQUniversity students to raise much needed funds for the Black Dog Institute.

Through the Rockhampton-based Black Dog Ball committee, Art studio InspirexArt is hosting two events to showcase the local charity.

CQUniversity student Reid Thompson said the event is about highlighting the correlation between art as a tool for dealing with mental health issues.

"Art as a form of therapy is utilised across the world and is fast gaining recognition as a method of dealing with mental health issues,” he said.

"The symbolic self-expression is communicated through different works, and is a person-centred, creative way to reconcile emotional conflicts and experience personal growth.

"To promote the benefits of art and mental health, we are holding a painting evening on Thursday, May 17 at 6.30pm and invite the public to join us in contributing to creating works of art that will be auctioned Friday, June 1.

"Paintings from the Thursday night event will be auctioned off at the Friday, June 1 event at local East Street cafe, Workshop Rockhampton.

The painting evening held on Thursday at 6.30pm and will focus upon hope, resilience, love and life.

"The auction night will start at 6pm and will be a $10 entry fee,” he said.

"Nibbles will be provided and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Black Dog Committee.”

InspirexArt owner Carolyn Sandaver said her vision for Inspirexart aligns perfectly with the goals of Black Dog.

"Our vision is to empower others through creativity, innovation and imagination to tap into their full potential and release it from within,” she said.

"Art being a journey of self-discovery and a transforming experience.”

Dedicated to understanding, preventing and treating mental illness, Black Dog Institute has a goal to ensure everyone lives mentally healthier lives.

View and bid on artwork from many locally acclaimed artists, whilst donating to a worthy cause.

"Keep an eye on some pieces, as you may recognise some familiar names from notable members of our community who joined forces and had their hand at painting,” Reid said.

"CQ artists such as Jet James and Peta Lloyd have donated pieces to be auctioned alongside the art night work.”

All proceeds from both nights will be going towards Black Dog Institute.

"The aim is to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and well-being, and how art can be utilised as a method to do this.”