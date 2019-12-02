Local business leaders encouraged to join new program

LOCAL business leaders have an incredible power to transform lives through employment opportunities and Des Ryan is on a mission to connect with as many leaders as possible.

A disability advocate for Community Solutions, Mr Ryan will launch Regional Advantage Capricornia this Thursday - a networking initiative where local business leaders will find out how they could help create employment opportunities for people living with a disability.

“During the last couple years I, with Justin Power, Ian Mill (CEO Beef Australia) and David French of the investment Collective started lobbying local businesses regarding the benefits of employing people with disabilities,” Mr Ryan said.

“The success of their work with local businesses on our behalf was such that we are now able to launch a program (called Regional Advantage) across the regions of Rockhampton, Fraser Coast and Mackay to build on their work.”

He said the program, which was funded by the NDIS, was a success story for what local people can achieve in what is a great community.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (left) at the Rockhampton Employment & Participation Accord Event In Rockhampton. "Ed and Gina did a great job in their videos talking about how much this service has assisted them with getting work through the Disability Program," Ms Landry said.

“Regional Advantage seeks to activate regional business leaders and their networks to champion the social and commercial benefits of employing people with disabilities (PWD) while being supported, and equipped to change their approach to recruitment,” he said.

“The program will highlight the commercial benefits and other advantages of hiring PWD.

“Employers joining the program will be intensively supported, and equipped to change their approach to recruitment.”

Mr Ryan said they would soon be launching videos shot with local employers and the staff they hired, which was a “great result for all”.

Three networking events were planned to take place over the next 12 months.

If you are a potential employer who would like to be involved in launch or future networking events, please see the details below.

Date: Thursday, December 5

Time: 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Venue: Headricks Lane, 189 East St, Rockhampton

Cost: Free. Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP: By Wednesday morning (at the latest).

Contact: Magi Keyworth.

Email: regionaladvantage@communitysolutions.org.au Ph: 0429 576 099