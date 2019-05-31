Local business reaps the spoils of massive prison expansion

WORK PROGRESSING: Construction of a new two story 50 cell secure block is well underway thanks to Pierce Engineering.

WHEN the Queensland Premier announced the $242million expansion to the Capricornia Correctional Centre in 2017, the plan was to ensure local business owners like Wayne Pierce could get involved and hire more staff.

This plan has reaped rewards, with Wayne - co-director of CQ's long-running Pierce Engineering with his brother Mark - having to hire more staff to keep up with the demands of building 14 new buildings at the prison located 20km north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson said work on Capricornia Correctional Centre's expansion was under way, progressing well and on track for completion.

"Ground-floor slabs on the secure and four residential blocks and one of the industries workshops are complete, along with building platform of the second industries workshop and the footings of the detention unit nearing completion,” the spokesperson said.

"Block works are well under way, with ground-level block work on some buildings now complete and other underground and wall services continuing.

"The work being completed to expand the prison will deliver an additional 398 beds, reducing levels of overcrowding in the prison system.”

Since its founding by Noel Pierce 51 years ago, Pierce Engineering has been a fixture of the local business community.

Wayne, Noel's son, said they currently had 50 staff, with 12 or more tasked with working on the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

He said they won the multi-million-dollar tender for the job in October.

"We're supplying and installing the structural steel for the buildings,” he said.

"There's eight residential blocks, two secure blocks, two industry workshop buildings, two officer stations and walkways to link them together.”

In addition, there were other potential jobs within the project they were in the process of pricing or waiting to hear back about.

Wayne was pleased their CQ business had the certainty created by involvement in the prison project.

"It gives us consistent work for probably two to two-and-a-half years,” he said.

"We've had to put more people on.

"We're very busy at the moment because we've got this one and we're doing a building at the new Calliope school, an extension to Komatsu at Parkhurst, there's a little job in Mackay and a couple of other smaller (jobs).”

Following several infrastructure project announcements in recent times, Pierce Engineering was well placed to take advantage.

Wayne said they were quoting on Rockhampton's $31 million art gallery and had lodged an expression of interest to be involved in the $1 billion upgrade of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.