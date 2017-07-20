24°
Local business takes a stand against penalty rates cuts

Leighton Smith
| 20th Jul 2017 1:00 PM
NO CUTS: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee owner Patti Mules refuses to pass on the penalty rate cut to her weekend workers.
NO CUTS: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee owner Patti Mules refuses to pass on the penalty rate cut to her weekend workers.

ROCKHAMPTON small business owner Patti Mules is taking a stand and putting her Sunday workers first by refusing to cut their penalty rates.

Patti, who has run The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee in Berserker, seven days a week for the past two-and-a-half years, says she places greater value on her staff's financial welfare over making extra money from implementing the rate cut.

"I'm only doing what I think is good for my business and my staff. I appreciate my staff and they are great workers.” she said.

"I don't think it's right for my staff who come in on Sundays and not get the correct wage.

"If they are going to take time on the weekend and work for me, then they shouldn't suffer for that.”

The decision by the Fair Work Commission will see cuts gradually introduced to certain penalty rate provisions over the next three years affecting up to 700,000 employees in the hospitality, restaurant and retail industries who work on Sundays, public holidays, evenings or after midnight.

According to the Fair Work Commission website, on the first of July, hospitality workers like Patti's employees could suffer a 5% cut in their Sunday penalty rates with gradual cuts occurring each year until a total of 25% is cut by 2019.

When she learned of the decision by the Fair Work Commission to cut penalty rates, Patti was adamant about not passing the cuts on to her eight staff.

"I went and had a chat with my accountant and I just said well it's not going to happen. I'm not going to drop my penalty rates.

"I just can't comprehend why they want to cut the wages on the weekend.”

Business has been going great according to Patti and she had been getting plenty of new and established customers coming through her drive-through to support her business because of her stand on penalty rates.

Patti's business received a visit on Wednesday from the Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O'Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt who were both full of praise for Patti's decision to refuse to pass the cuts on to her staff.

PRAISING DECISION: Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O&#39;Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt support Patti Mules&#39; decision not to pass on the cuts.
PRAISING DECISION: Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O'Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt support Patti Mules' decision not to pass on the cuts.

Senator Watt was extremely concerned about the financial impact of the penalty rate cuts on the CQ region.

He quoted figures showing up to 11,508 Capricornia workers in the retail, food and hospitality industries who faced a potential pay cut of up to $77 per week, if the penalty rates decision stood.

"It is also bad for the Central Queensland economy, as these workers will now have less money to spend in local shops, restaurants and other businesses,” Mr Watt said.

BUSINESS GOING GREAT: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee Patti Mules told Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O&#39;Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt customers are supporting her decision to not pass on the penalty rate cuts.
BUSINESS GOING GREAT: The Fastlane Drive-Thru Coffee Patti Mules told Shadow Minister for Employment Brendan O'Connor and Queensland Senator Murray Watt customers are supporting her decision to not pass on the penalty rate cuts.

"Local Member Michelle Landry has campaigned for cuts to weekend penalty rates ... voted 7 times for cuts to weekend penalty rates - and Malcolm Turnbull hasn't lifted a finger to stop these cuts from coming into effect.

"Because of Malcolm Turnbull and Michelle Landry, workers in Rockhampton will receive a pay cut every 1 July until 2020.”

He said a Shorten Labor Government would reverse these pay cuts - and make sure it can't happen again.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has defended her support for the penalty rate cuts saying they could ultimately lead to increased job opportunities for the region.

"I fully support workers getting paid more on weekends and public holidays, but you have to get the balance right.

"As an independent umpire, the Fair Work Commission took more than 5000 submissions from both unions and employer representatives before making its decision.

"Everyone knows there is a trade-off between the level of penalty rates, and the availability of jobs on weekends.

"I've spoken to many employers across Rockhampton and Yeppoon who are unable to open on a Sunday. Now, they can. This decision creates more opportunities for jobs in our region.”

