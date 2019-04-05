Local businesses announced as Best of Queensland Experiences

HOW many local tourism businesses have what it takes to be listed in the 2019 Best of Queensland Experiences? The answer - 52 Central Queensland businesses.

The Best of Queensland Experiences program is a consumer-led, experience-focused program and according to this year's figures, 29 Capricorn Coast, 17 Rockhampton and six Central Highlands businesses were recognised for excellence in the field.

The program is a joint venture between Tourism and Events Queensland, Regional Tourism Organisations, the Queensland Tourism Industry Council and the Department of Innovation and Tourism Industry Development which recognised more than 2400 businesses statewide.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said she was thrilled the region had achieved 50 per cent more operators identified as Best of Queensland Experiences compared to March 2018, which is thanks to hard work and collaboration by our local tourism industry,” she said.

Operators are independently assessed by the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse on a criteria which includes online interactions with customers, responding to customers expectations and reflecting industry best practice.

In accordance to the criteria, operators must reach a score of 80/100 to be identified as a Best of Queensland Experience.

Manager of the perfect-scoring Fisherman's Beach Holiday Park in Emu Park, Kelly Fraser, said the hard work had paid off.

"We have been working very hard, the team and our head office have been very excited that we have been able to do that,” she said.

Mrs Fraser said she believed holiday parks often have a communal clientele that like to provide information to fellow travellers through online review systems.

She attributed this to the success of Fisherman's Beach Holiday Park and the three other holiday parks, which received the perfect score.

"It is fantastic to see eight out of our 52 Best of Queensland Experiences achieving a top score of 100 overall, from Carnarvon Gorge to the Capricorn Caves, Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast,” Ms Carroll said.

"Our holiday parks can be very proud of their achievements, representing four of the eight operators reaching a top score of 100.

"Another 17 operators scored 95 out of 100 overall, which means half of our Best of Queensland Experiences are above 95, which is an incredible achievement.”

Central Queensland Tourism operators with an A+ score:

Discovery Parks, Rockhampton

Empire Apartment Hotel, Rockhampton

Korte's Resort, Rockhampton Capricorn Caves

Fisherman's Beach Holiday Park, Emu Park

Villa Mar Colina, Yeppoon

NRMA Capricorn Yeppoon Holiday Park

Sandstone Park Carnarvon Gorge