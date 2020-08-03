Local businesses urged to apply for new Shoalwater packages

An Australian Army 1st Armoured Regiment M1A1 Abrams tank fires a 120mm round during the Warfiighter activity at Shoalwater Bay Training Area. CQ businesses are encouraged to apply for new work packages to upgrade the training facility.

IT’S full steam ahead for CQ’s massive $1 billion infrastructure upgrade of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area with our local businesses well placed to cash in.

The project, which involves constructing new and upgrading existing facilities and infrastructure at Shoalwater Bay Training Area north of Rockhampton, will support training activities of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

MILITARY ANNOUNCEMENT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (left), Singapore Army's C.L. Ho, Brigadier Mark Brewer (centre), Managing Director Cathal O'Rourke and Assistant Minister for Defence Senator David Fawcett announced Laing O'Rourke as the managing contractor for the Shoalwater Bay training facility upgrade in 2018.

International engineering firm Laing O’Rourke signed on as the managing contractor to deliver the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) Facilities Project in September 2018 promising to source 80 per cent of the value of the subcontracted works from the Central Queensland region, ensuring local businesses can take advantage of opportunities arising from the ASMTI.

This month Laing O’Rourke took the next step towards delivering the project with Capricorn Enterprise Chief Excutive Mary Carroll revealing they had released eight new work packages for the project.

In the six construction work packages on offer, local businesses have the opportunity to provide general civil works, road upgrades, mechanical services, RF communications, and composting toilets.

There are trade premilinaries on offer for workers transportation (buses) and the provision of a secure parking facility in North Rockhampton.

WORK OPPORTUNITIES: Laing O'Rourke has now released eight new work packages for the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative Project.

Ms Carroll urged CQ businesses to tender for the services outlined and keep the major project committed to their goals for local industry participation.

“The ASMTI Facilities Project is targeting 80 per cent of local participation and throughout the delivery phase, Laing O’Rourke has already achieved 71 per cent local industry engagement,” Ms Carroll said.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll is looking forward to the boost in local employment that will come from the upgrading of the Shoalwater Bay training area.

“This trend will only increase as they award more subcontracts and activity on site increases.

“While many businesses are bidding farewell to staff and closing their doors for potentially the next six months, our region’s key major projects continue to power forward, providing opportunities for both business and employment.”

If you are interested in any of the packages listed, complete the prequalification questionnaire and return it to ASMTI@laingorourke.com.au by 5pm Friday, August 7, 2020.

Additional work package details and further instructions on completing the prequalification questionnaire can be found here, or alternatively you can email ASMTI@laingorourke.com.au for assistance.

Find out more about ASMTI’s business opportunities here.