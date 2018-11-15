Local businesses urged to take on workers with disabilities

THE feeling of purpose your life attains from being gainfully employed, despite having a disability, can't be understated - just ask Rockhampton's Ed Sutherland.

In his role as a labourer working to maintain CQ's extensive rail network, Mr Sutherland, 35, says it's a lot of fun travelling somewhere new each day with his expenses covered and being looked after really well.

"There's work out there, go into [a disability employment provider], and if you've got a disability like epilepsy it's fine, you can still do the job, you're just getting in there and doing it,” Mr Sutherland said.

While he finds his work enjoyable, Mr Sutherland is dreaming big; focused on his ultimate goal of spreading his unique brand of positivity around the Rockhampton Hospital by working as a wardsperson.

Mr Sutherland is one of the many successful employment stories emerging from a concerted effort to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities and to take advantage of the assistance provided by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Mr Sutherland joined other employees, employment providers, stakeholders and political figures including Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton councillor Drew Wickerson on Tuesday night at the Community Solutions Rockhampton Employment & Participation Accord cocktail event where they heard about a growing effort to involve and employ disabled members of the community.

Community Solutions Community Relations Ambassador Des Ryan said he was asked last year to start working on ways to increase participation in employment for people with disabilities in Central Queensland.

"Because nationally it's not good, it's not what you would expect and not what we'd like,” Mr Ryan said.

"With the NDIS coming in with more support available, we need to take advantage of that and get people with disabilities into employment which is good for them, it's good for the employer and it's good for the community generally.

"They're not using as much resources on welfare, they've got better healthcare, they can afford it, and they're active and productive in the community.”

Ms Landry praised the positive outcomes stemming from efforts to encourage employers to take on workers with disabilities.

"I've just been speaking to Ed and he's just so excited about being working, he's excited about all the new projects in town,” Ms Landry said.

"I think it's very important that we continue with these sorts of programs but we encourage employers, particularly those big organisations, to put on people with disabilities and see what a fantastic asset they are to their organisation.”