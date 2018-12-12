Local Buy pays off with $270M CQ business boost

BUSINESSES in Central Queensland have been the winners of Rockhampton Regional Council's Local Buy policy, with almost $270 million injected into the local economy in four years.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the policy had put the region at the forefront of other Local Government Areas.

"In the 12 months to the end of October, council spent $74.7 million locally on goods and services out of a total of $101 million, which is about 74 per cent,” Cr Strelow said.

"This number is testament to our commitment to buy locally as much as we can. The only reason the number isn't higher is because of the specialist nature of some projects which require items from outside the region.”

That included the airport pavement project, Kershaw Gardens play equipment and the synthetic hockey surface.

"However, where we can, we stay local. For example when it comes to road marking materials, plant and equipment, and trade services, we have kept our spend at 96% of that budget for three years straight - this year it was $21.6 million from a total of $22.5 million,” Cr Strelow said.

"On top of that, we also spent an additional $1.4 million with local council areas surrounding our boundaries, so when we can't do it within our own area we are still aiming to keep the money in Central Queensland.”

While larger projects may not have a local lead contractor, it is a requirement that 30 to 80 per cent of their spend must be local.

LOCAL BUY