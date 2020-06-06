Local cafes lose their lids in bid to help the environment

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Katie Connor from Honey Bee Collective and Abby Hayes from Ocean Brew joining forces to do their bit for the environment

Emu Park’s The Honey Bee Collective was the first of four CQ cafes to sign up to the Tangaroa Blue Foundation’s ReefClean Lose Ya Lid campaign.

The campaign aims to help phase out single-use plastic coffee cup lids across the country, and comes after the Australian Marine Debris Initiative Database identified single use plastic items as one of the top 10 litter items impacting the Great Barrier Reef.

Cafe owner Katie Connor said the campaign was a great way to get locals thinking about ways they could help protect their environment.

“I think it is a conversation starter about the threat that these cups pose, single use is on the way out and we are heading in the direction of a more sustainable coffee culture, not only here but nationwide,” she said.

Tangaroa Blue CEO Heidi Tait said although COVID-19 had made environmentally friendly cafe practice a little harder, it shouldn’t be used as an excuse to drop the ball.

“With so many single-use plastic lids ending up in our waterways, it’s time for all cafes around the reef to add the ‘flat no’ to the menu when it comes to these lids,” she said.

“While COVID-19 has made it a little trickier to serve coffee in reusable cups we shouldn’t let this pandemic be the excuse to fill our waterways with plastic.

“It’s great to see The Honey Bee Collective and a number of other local cafes leading the way in helping to change customer behaviour around single-use plastics.”

One of the first cafe owners on board, Ms Connor shared the initiative with other local cafes, urging them to get involved and do their part for the environment.

“If we just let our egos go and all of us [local cafes] collaborate on this we could really make this an eco-friendly town, which is great for tourism as well,” she said.

Now a total of four cafes from Emu Park to Yeppoon have signed up to participate.

In addition to Honey Bee Collective this includes Lure Living, Yogolicious and Ocean Brew.

Ms Tait said getting involved in this initiative was a great way to show the government the Australian public wanted effective environmental change.

“We’re asking people to email the environment minister in their state or territory to show their support for the phasing out of single-use plastic coffee cup lids,” she said.

“The tide is turning on single-use plastics and as a community we need to show the people in power we support change in this area.”

For more information on the Lose Ya Lid campaign, visit: ReefClean.org/loseyalid.