Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beaches are closed after a shark attack at Shelly Beach, Ballina.
Beaches are closed after a shark attack at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Liana Turner
News

Local calls for nets after shark attack

Liana Turner
by
7th Nov 2018 8:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESIDENT, who asked not to be named, said he was worried by the attack.

He said he used to be a surfer, but has stopped the hobby since a spate of incidents on Ballina's coast several years ago.

"I'm very concerned," he said.

"What I would like to see is actually a referendum, so to speak, on the locals here to have a vote on whether we'd like to see nets used again."

The DPI earlier this year released findings from the second shark meshing trial, which found the majority of marine life caught in the nets were non-target species.

But he hoped this option could be further explored.

The resident feared today's incident could further hurt Ballina's image as a tourism town.

"I travel a lot for work and when I say I'm from Ballina the first thing that comes out of their mouth is about the sharks," he said.

"I think it has a negative impact on tourism which affects businesses."

Related Items

ballina northern rivers environment northern rivers shark attack shelly beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    premium_icon PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    Politics EXCLUSIVE: Scott Morrison backs $1 billion nation-building infrastructure

    Rocky right on track for Melb Cup race glamour

    Rocky right on track for Melb Cup race glamour

    News Plenty of Cup punters braved the heat at Callaghan Park yesterday

    Man airlifted following crash on Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Man airlifted following crash on Bruce Highway

    News The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital early this morning

    This group's got what it takes to back a winner

    premium_icon This group's got what it takes to back a winner

    News Annual Cup Day reunion at Rocky races pays off for lucky punter

    Local Partners