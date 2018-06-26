Local cinema rewards junior sport stars

FOOTBALL: Football Central Queensland is teaming up with Rockhampton North's Birch Carroll & Coyle (BCC) to provide junior football players with a silver-screen incentive.

General Manager Jim Douglas said the BCC will be giving junior Player of the Match recipients movie vouchers to use at the cinema.

The awards have been distributed to all junior Rockhampton clubs participating in competitions and fixtures.

"Juniors who are awarded Player of the Match will have three vouchers they can use to get anything from reduced student tickets with free popcorn to a discount on a small combo when they visit the cinema,” said Douglas.

"I'd like to thank Becci Davies, General Manager of BCC Rockhampton, for coming on board to support our sport. I look forward to working with BCC on future promotions for our members.

"Going to the cinema and playing sport are both social activities so the two have important roles to play in our community.

"While one is indoors and our sport is mostly outdoors, both activities bring people together which is an important facet of our society.”

Davies reaffirmed the cinema's support of local junior sport, saying it's "such a positive thing” to get behind.

"And you just can't beat seeing a movie on the big screen,” said Davies.

"We are always looking at ways to engage with our community.”