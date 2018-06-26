Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Football Central Queensland general manager Jim Douglas and Rockhampton Birch Carroll & Coyle general manager Becci Davies.
Football Central Queensland general manager Jim Douglas and Rockhampton Birch Carroll & Coyle general manager Becci Davies. Contributed
Sport

Local cinema rewards junior sport stars

Steph Allen
by
26th Jun 2018 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Football Central Queensland is teaming up with Rockhampton North's Birch Carroll & Coyle (BCC) to provide junior football players with a silver-screen incentive.

General Manager Jim Douglas said the BCC will be giving junior Player of the Match recipients movie vouchers to use at the cinema.

The awards have been distributed to all junior Rockhampton clubs participating in competitions and fixtures.

"Juniors who are awarded Player of the Match will have three vouchers they can use to get anything from reduced student tickets with free popcorn to a discount on a small combo when they visit the cinema,” said Douglas.

"I'd like to thank Becci Davies, General Manager of BCC Rockhampton, for coming on board to support our sport. I look forward to working with BCC on future promotions for our members.

"Going to the cinema and playing sport are both social activities so the two have important roles to play in our community.

"While one is indoors and our sport is mostly outdoors, both activities bring people together which is an important facet of our society.”

Davies reaffirmed the cinema's support of local junior sport, saying it's "such a positive thing” to get behind.

"And you just can't beat seeing a movie on the big screen,” said Davies.

"We are always looking at ways to engage with our community.”

birch carrol and coyle cinema junior football soccer
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rates rise for Rocky as global recycling costs hit hard

    Rates rise for Rocky as global recycling costs hit hard

    News Rockhampton Region's mayor has presented the 2018-19 draft budget, in surplus for six years in a row

    Dominic Doblo gives away free reusable bags

    Dominic Doblo gives away free reusable bags

    News We don't want our fruit and vegetables to become cross-contaminated

    Plastic bag rage as CQ Woolies customers given wrong advice

    premium_icon Plastic bag rage as CQ Woolies customers given wrong advice

    News Woolworths forced to set record straight on plastic bag policy.

    Old Bunnings Warehouse sale to test Rocky market

    Old Bunnings Warehouse sale to test Rocky market

    News Potential to lock in a national retailer

    Local Partners