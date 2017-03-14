Local community fight to keep school buildings from being sold

Old Mt Chalmers School which council will put up for sale.

LAYNE Perkins says residents at Mt Chalmers believe they have been "sold out” by the Livingstone Shire Council.

At Tuesday's council meeting, the mayor decided to sell historic school buildings and adjacent land.

Layne said the discussion to sell "disgusted” residents after council went back on their word to repair the buildings and turn the school into a community centre.

"Since 2010 residents have been active in lobbying government departments, state and local governments to secure the school site and turn it into a community centre,” Layne said.

Layne said the school was bought by the Livingstone Shire Council from the State Government with an agreed price of $100,000 under market value due to repairs required for on site.

It was claimed that after the sale was finalised, a public meeting was held at the school site where Mayor Bill Ludwig and council representatives were excited about the school deal, and the $100,000 in saving reportedly to be spent on the site.

Layne said residents asked where the money went as it was "quite clear” little money was spent on the project.

"Further money for the school site repairs were allocated in budgets but as little $20,000 was spent on maintenance items, fire extinguisher, power supply and roof repairs,” Layne said.

"Residents ask why was the drinking water diverted from the gutters, tanks cleaned and portable drinking water trucked in. The only logical reason may of contaminated lead paint or asbestos were detected. No council staff would comment on this action.

"If the site is sold, Mt Chalmers will not have a community centre, emergency centre if required, loose the only public bore water supply, access to residents homes via the school bridge when Chalmers Creek is in flood and most of all the school's history and memories.”

Residents of Mt Chalmers organised the original petition for council to purchase the school site now they are again gathering signatures to save the school site.

Layne says residents will be collecting signatures until next Tuesday and then submit the petition to the Livingstone Shire Council.

But a Livingstone Shire council spokesperson said the council was paving the way for possible privately-owned community facilities to be potentially developed at Mt Chalmers, voting unanimously at least week's Ordinary Meeting to sell part of the old Mt Chalmers School site.

"The area to be sold, known as the School Sub Precinct, measures approximately one acre in size and includes a number of old school buildings,” they said.

The council will retain ownership of the Oval Sub Precinct, which is often used as a local park and community meeting place, particularly during times of emergency.

Livingstone will also retain ownership of the Principal's Residence Sub Precinct, continuing its long standing, pro-active partnership with Mt Chalmers Historical Society, as well as providing a local library service to Mt Chalmers residents.

"The Cenotaph Memorial will be relocated to the Principal's Residence Sub Precinct as part of the sale conditions, ensuring ongoing access for the local community, particularly during memorial services and Anzac Day commemorations,” the spokesperson added.

"Proposed new pedestrian and vehicle access will also be developed, linking Mt Chalmers Road to School Street, helping to ensure residents will have continued access in and out of town during future weather events.”