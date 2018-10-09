Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

CONTRACT AWARDED: Betta Power Services company director Geoff Williams' company has been awarded a major project in Papua New Guinea.

CONTRACT AWARDED: Betta Power Services company director Geoff Williams' company has been awarded a major project in Papua New Guinea. Orin Lucke - Blink Photography

COVERING all things electrical, Betta Power Services are a local success story who are powering ahead of their competition to earn recognition on the world stage.

Unafraid to think big, the latest challenge for Betta Power Services will see them take their expertise to the southern highlands of Papua New Guinea, which were ravaged by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in February 2017.

Kicking off next month, the major project will replace five kilometres of earthquake damaged aerial power lines and install five kilometres of overhead fibre-optic cable, on behalf of PNG's largest oil and gas exploration company.

One of the pole structures to fix. Contributed

The plan was to re-establish a supply of reliable power to the business's refinery terminal, which has temporarily been running on diesel generators after recent earthquake damage.

Five CQ locals with a combined 100 years operational experience and very specialised skill sets including project management, electrical, welding and concreting will be joined by eight PNG linesman to re-establish the power connection.

Leading the project is company director Geoff Williams, who started Betta Power Services 13 years ago and will be relying heavily on his 35 years of trade and operational experience in the electrical, mining and resources sectors.

BETTA POWER SERVICES: Image of the local base of operations in Rockhampton. Contributed

He said they were sought out by an electrical/project engineering firm as a result of recommendations from similar domestic projects, operational experience in the field and ISO quality assurance accreditation.

"This project will be quite the feather in the cap for our little company,” Mr Williams said.

"We've performed similar projects across Australia and have a strong track record, which has led to us winning this project - but it's nothing like we've seen before.

"The terrain will be challenging, and it will be a test logistically, but it's something we're very much looking forward to.”

GOOD FOUNDATION: A glimpse of the rugged PNG landscape where Betta Power seeks to establish a power connection . Contributed

Given that the oil refinery is an important generator of the country's wealth, it was critical that the power connection was restored in a timely manner.

The 60-day project will test the planning and logistics of the experienced crew, with all equipment having to be flown into the area in 400kg packet sizes.

Mr Williams was confident that this was the first step in the company winning further global work and comes on the back of expeditions and meetings with primary energy providers in both PNG and the Solomon Islands in late 2017.

These visits were undertaken by Mr Williams with the view of diversifying the business following the depression of the domestic mining sector.

Replacement pole on standby. Contributed

Betta Power Services