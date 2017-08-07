Local construction equipment business on Adani's radar

AFTER seeing a gap in the region's construction and mining equipment industry, Wayne Perry said something needed to be done to meet Rockhampton's needs.

The sales representative of new business, CQ Equipment said the company was the newest destination for authorised sales and service on construction brands.

Mr Perry said the company even caught the eye of Adani Australia representatives when they visited the region a few weeks ago.

"CQ Equipment is proud to be the only authorised local dealer selling and servicing construction, industry and mine-compliant Atlas Copco and Hiab equipment,” he said.

Mr Perry said the company were the local distributors for Donaldson Filter Kits, Lovells Springs and Suspension, Fuchs Lubricants, Delkor Batteries and Lincoln Lubrication Systems to back up their service with quality consumables.

He also said that the emphasis wasn't only on mining equipment and the service of regular trucks and light vehicles were available.

"We are able to undertake vehicle and equipment servicing right from our Parkhurst facility - we even work with our customers to complete their vehicle or equipment servicing and repairs overnight on night-shift so they don't have to be without their transport during the day,” he said.

"If Parkhurst is too far or inconvenient, we also have a mobile roadworthy inspection unit that can come directly to your business to complete Certificates of Inspection and Roadworthy Inspections.”