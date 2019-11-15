Local contingent ready to race country’s best

TOP GEAR: Current Australian and Queensland super sedan champion Matt Pascoe will compete in Rockhampton this weekend.

SPEEDWAY: Brendan Doyle will get behind the wheel for his first race of the year at this weekend’s speedway meeting in Rockhampton.

The 49-year-old will feature in a 12-strong field in the Round 3 of the McCosker Super Sedan Series.

He will join fellow locals Bob McCosker, Gavin Norfield, Justin Smithwick and Darren Saunders in the race for glory at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Doyle will not compete in his regular car but one owned by McCosker, who is the speedway’s major sponsor.

“This is my first event for the year so I’ll be hoping to bring the car home in one piece,” Doyle said.

“If I can run in the top five that would be unreal – but we’ll just see how it goes.

“My car is very similar to the one I’ll be racing on Saturday so it shouldn’t be too difficult to make the switch.”

Doyle said that Matt Pascoe, the current Australian and Queensland number one, would start the short-priced favourite on Saturday.

He could however expect some stiff competition from Toowoomba’s Sean Black and the talented local contingent.

“There’ll be some good thrilling racing,” Doyle said.

“Matt and Sean will put on a good show and all of us locals enjoy a fairly strong rivalry.

“It’s exhilarating. These super sedans have a tonne of horsepower and go around the Rocky track in under 15secs.

“The Rocky track is quite difficult to drive on in these cars because you have to be 100 per cent committed with it.

“The average speed is about 110kmh and you’re on dirt and going sideways.”

Doyle has raced super sedans since he started in speedway 11 years ago.

“I just do it as a hobby, a bit of fun on the weekends,” he said.

“Most people start lower and build their way up. I jumped straight into a super sedan so it was a quick learning curve.”

The super sedan drivers will do hot laps first then three qualifying heats before taking on the 30-lap feature.

Saturday’s program also includes junior sedans, street stocks, production sedans and super stockers.

Gates open at 4pm, with racing from 5.30pm.