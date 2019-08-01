Menu
STAFF MEETING: Kira Nuss from the Emerald Library which will be closed today. Aaron Goodwin
Local council reduces its services for today

1st Aug 2019 8:00 AM
CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council services across the region will be reduced today due to staff attending the annual whole of organisation meeting.

Libraries, customer and ranger services will be affected by the reduction in services with a limited number of staff available for customer service transactions.

The Blackwater, Capella, Duaringa, Emerald, Gemfields and Springsure libraries will remain closed today.

Rolleston and Tieri transaction centres and waste and transfer stations across the region are unaffected and will operate as normal.

Acting chief executive officer Rodney Ferguson said urgent matters and emergencies will be responded to, but asked people to defer non-urgent matters until tomorrow when normal operating hours resume across all services.

"Our annual whole of organisation meeting brings council staff from across the region together and is an important team building event for our organisation,” Mr Ferguson said.

"I thank people for their understanding and allowing this important event to happen.”

