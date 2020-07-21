Local defence bases to share in $3 billion upgrade funding

John McVeigh at the Borneo Barracks in Cabarlah.

TWO Toowoomba defence bases are set to receive significant upgrades as part of the Federal Government's $3 billion investment into the refresh and redevelopment of Australian Defence Force facilities in Queensland.

Over the next 10 years, both the Swartz Barracks (Oakey Army Aviation Centre) and the Borneo Barracks (Cabarlah) are set to receive upgraded ICT, and base in-ground infrastructure.

The proposed upgrades will also include aviation support facilities and working accommodation at Swartz Barracks, and upgraded communication support facilities, security infrastructure, and training facilities at Borneo Barracks.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the upgrades were part of the 2020 Force Structure Plan and would further strengthen the ADF's ability to protect Australia's national interests.

"The investment is part of Australia's response to increasing challenges in the strategic environment," she said.

"Queensland represents a critical part of Defence's strategy for a safe and prosperous region.

"The investments in Swartz Barracks and Borneo Barracks will deliver important upgrades that will benefit the men and women of the ADF for years to come."

Ms Reynolds said any proposed upgrades would be developed with opportunities for local industry.

Groom MP John McVeigh said the significant future investment plans for the two facilities reinforced the key role these vital bases played in Australia's current and future strategic defence plans.

"The Government continues to invest and strengthen infrastructure, facilities and capabilities at the Oakey Army Aviation Centre and Borneo Barracks, ensuring their ongoing presence in our region for decades to come," Dr McVeigh said.

"The latest infrastructure upgrade plans are on top of the new $11.9 million Health Centre currently being built at Oakey Army Aviation Centre, as well as the $5 million commitment made by the government towards major improvements to the New England Highway to accommodate the Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle fleet based at Cabarlah."

Dr McVeigh said the region should be very proud of its position as a key defence centre for the nation.

"For decades defence personnel have come to our region to train at the highest levels and carry out many vital duties that help keep Australia safe," he said.

"We are very proud of our defence community and our strong military history and look forward to strengthening this partnership well into the future."