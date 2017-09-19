Local developments on the table for Rocky council meeting

Elders will be moving into the complex currently under construction on the corner of Stanley and Alma Streets.

Elders will be moving into the complex currently under construction on the corner of Stanley and Alma Streets. Chris Ison ROK300817cconstructio

BIOSECURITY plans and new developments are on the table for discussion this week with Rockhampton Regional Council.

Councillors will discuss the future of biosecurity in the region with the introduction of the 2017-2021 plan focussing on invasive plants and animals.

The plan will align with what been passed down from government and has been developed as a scope for regions outside of Rocky.

The Elders Rural services application will also be up for discussion after a proposal under the development incentives policy was submitted for a larger complex on Stanley St (pictured).

The new complex would to cater for the Rocky community for the next 20-30 years and provide better road access than it's current residence on Gladstone Rd.

Parks and recreation committee have also put forward a request for a waver of rental fees and support for proposed development of Gracemere Junior Rugby League Club.

The club is seeking support from council for an improvement to their facilities after a popular season.

The container refund scheme legislation would also be on the table for discussion and the possibility of renaming a section of Main St, Rockhampton.

Mayor Margaret Strelow and councillors will meet today to discuss the proposals put forward.