Trix and owner win champion stunt dog title

Jumping through hoops to become a champion

Local dog Trix and his owner/handler Nicki Klevering have been awarded the Champion Stunt Dog Title through Do More With Your Dog (DMWYD), the official sanctioning body for the sport of dog tricks.



Stunt Dog titles are awarded through live ring trials. In order to be eligible to perform the in live ring trial for his Champion title Trix was required to gain Stunt Dog titles at each preceding level, and gain his Trick Champion Title (and all preceding trick titles).

Trick Dog titles are awarded to dogs who successfully demonstrate a required number of qualifying tricks to a Certified Trick Dog Instructor/Judge.

Each level of title needs to be earned before you can progress to the next level.



Nicki said "I am beyond excited to announce Trix has gained his Champion Stunt Dog Title.

"I am so proud of my little puppy from the pound and everything he has achieved. This stunt dog title required him to gain his Trick Dog Champion Title as a prerequisite and then perform a trick show where he had to show off all of his best tricks to our own routine (and score high enough, in the top quarter, to pass)".



From rolling himself up in a blanket to slam dunking a ball into his basketball hoop Trix has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.