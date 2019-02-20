Canine uses cannabis to ease pain

A GOLD COAST dog owner has taken drastic measures to ease the pain of her beloved 12-year-old pooch.

Tired of seeing her dog suffer due to heart trouble, and not wanting to keep her on expensive pharmaceutical drugs which she said were not effective, the woman decided to search for pet-friendly cannabis oil online.

She has since purchased medicinal marijuana from the UK and given it to her dog, which she says has led to a "massive" improvement in her beloved pet's comfort and wellbeing.

"My dog was suffering from heart failure due to an enlarged heart, she was on a cocktail of drugs all to which didn't seem to help," the woman said.

"I went and got some medical marijuana and a week later you wouldn't know she was the same dog.

"She's happy again and rarely coughing now."

The woman purchased the oil online as the product is currently not being manufactured in Australia: (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

The woman said her dog was on a combination of pharmaceuticals and medical marijuana to help with her symptoms.

"I'm slowly weening her off the pharmaceuticals and I've had huge improvements in her overall health and wellbeing," she said.

"The cost of the oil is half the price of the pharmas.

"It's a legitimate brand complete with batch number and so forth.

"It's manufactured in Europe of an organic standard.

"She's not cured as yet but showing huge improvements - I'm very pleased."

A CSIRO report states cannabis is a good choice for treating the likes of arthritis, cancer, joint pain, skin and digestive issues in pets.

The medication has to be specifically developed and optimised for different animals.

However a spokesman from Burleigh Heads Cannabis, who supply prescriptions for the drug for people suffering from chronic conditions, said no Gold Coast or Australian medical cannabis clinics have the authority to prescribe medical marijuana to pets.

"To legally supply for pets, products must be approved by AVPMA (The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority)," he said.

The oil extracted from the plant (pictured) has been hailed a miracle in helping humans and animals suffering from health issues.. Istock

"I spoke with the veterinary association this week and there are currently no approved products in Australia."

The products contain cannabidiol, a chemical found within cannabis that does not have any psychoactive effects, meaning animals will not experience a "high".

Cannabidiol has been found to have a range of anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

A spokesman from the Therapeutic Goods Administration said the importing of medicinal cannabis products for veterinary use required a licence and permit administered by the Office of Drug Control, Department of Health.

"Cannabis products containing cannabis (including seeds, extracts, resins and the use requires a licence plant or any part of the plant) and tetrahydrocannabinols (when extracted from cannabis) when not prepared or packed for human therapeutic use (i.e. when packed for veterinary use) would be products covered by Schedule 9 (Prohibited Substances) of the Poisons Standard," he said.

"It is illegal in most states and territories to prescribe or administer products containing Schedule 9 substances for veterinary use."