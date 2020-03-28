Menu
Barry Soper from Allenstown voted at The Cathedral College polling station on Saturday
Local election voting “so much easier” says Barry from Allenstown

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
28th Mar 2020
Gone were the pushy pamphetleers and sausage sizzlers and Barry Soper from Allenstown couldn’t be happier.

“It was so much easier,” he said after voting in the local election at The Cathedral College on Saturday.

“I think 99 per cent of people know who they’re going to vote for anyway and they’re not going to change their minds at the last minute.”

Mr Soper, who has lived in the area 22 years, said he would give the local council a “nine out of ten for effort and achievement”.

“It’s the federally elected people that let us down very badly,” he said.

“Like they say about a politician’s promise: it’s all threat and no delivery.”

Mr Soper said he always found the local council staff friendly and cooperative.

“I think where they laid the tiles in Quay Street was a bit of a let-down but the way the parks and gardens are done is wonderful.”

“It’s a pity we lost Tom Wyatt; he was a real livewire and got things done.”

Mr Soper counts outgoing councillor Rose Swadling a friend and hailed her a “totally amazing woman”.

“She’s a real go-getter and, if she says she’s going to get something done, she gets it done,” he said.

“Through the aviation industry, I’m also involved with Neil Fisher and he puts in a really tremendous effort with the airport.”

Polling stations around Rockhampton were notably quiet this morning as many people elected to pre-poll or postal vote to avoid crowds during the coronavirus crisis.

Some people have written to The Morning Bulletin to say they would rather risk a fine for not voting than break their social isolation and potentially come into contact with the virus.

