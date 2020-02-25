Local events funds boosted

LOCAL events have recieved a boost as Rockhampton Regional Council’s Advance Rockhampton committee approved $79,000 of sponsorships at its last meeting before the election.

The 2020 Queensland Schools Rowing Championships has been granted $12,000 after the Rockhampton Fitzroy Rowing Club wrote to council, requesting financial assistance for temporary event application fee, provision and removal of rubbish bins, loan of council’s portable toilets, provision of plants and trees for decorative purposes and a financial contribution.

Advance Rockhampton committed $10,000 in monetary contribution and $2,000 in-kind contribution.

A pair of Stuartholme School rowers head out on to the course during the Queensland Secondary Schools Rowing Championships in Rockhampton in 2017.

The 2020 Lifeline Rockhampton has been boosted with $5,500 for the event which will be held on May 8 to 10 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Funds from the event go towards the community service programs in the local area as well as funding the national 13 11 14 crises line for suicide prevention.

An estimated 3,0000 people visit the event.

Council’s contribution will assist with marketing and promotion, equipment hire, venue hire, volunteer cost, food and beverage and cleaning.

Lifeline's Bookfest in Rockhampton

Mount Morgan’s biggest event of the year, the Golden Mount Festival will see a cash sponsorship of $20,000.

The event, to be held from May 1 to 3 at various locations in the town, includes an assortment of activities, stalls and entertainment for all ages.

The Running of the Cutters is a main attraction, along with stage live music, BBQ breakfast on the dam, market stalls, street procession, children’s fun rides and face painting.

The festival aims to unite the community, cultural heritage and promotes Central Queensland.

Founded in 1977, this year’s event is the 44th one.

An estimated average of 4,8000 attendees head to the event, generating an expenditure of $110,000 to the Rockhampton region economy.

Saturday's procession on Morgan St in Mount Morgan during the Golden Mount Festival.

The Rotary Club of North Rockhampton has received $20,000 to go towards their 2020 Rocky Swap.

Held on August 1 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, the Rocky Swap attracts close to 1,000 stall holders and between 10,500 and 12,5000 visitors.

Visitors come from Mackay, Emerald and Bundaberg.

About 50 per cent of stall holders need accommodation.

It has run for 23 years and 70 per cent of stallholders have rebooked 12 months in advance for the 2020 event.

CQ CRANE HIRE GOLD RUSH HILL SPRINTS: Gavin Taylor in the VW MK1 Golf comes second in the 2WD 0-2000cc class in the 2019 event.

In-kind support of $11,000 and $10,500 cash sponsorship has been pledged towards the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club for the stage of the 2020 CQ Crane Hire Goldrush Hillsprint.

The event will be held on the Mount Morgan Range, Burnett Highway, from July 11 to 12.

It is Australia’s longest hillclimb car race and there is no event like this for about 600 kilometres in any direction.

The mountain track is 2,3000 metres in length, 12 metres wide on hot-mix bitumen and 24 corners which challenge the best drivers.

Only 150 drivers can compete in the two day event.

Each team bring on average a crew of four, bringing about 600 people to the region for at least three nights.

The event has attracted interest from a team in South Australia, eight in New South Wales, eight in south-east Queensland and 21 teams from far north Queensland.

The major expense for the event is $40,00 for the Bendline television coverage, along with security, corporate catering, traffic controllers, cash prizes, PA system, paramedics, toilets, display boards and gate manning fees.