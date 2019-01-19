Local ex-pat is closely watching the outcome of Brexit

BREXIT CONCERNS: Like many people, Rockhampton local and British ex-pat John Fitzgerald is unsure how Brexit will pan out and how his travel plans would be affected by the outcome.

BREXIT CONCERNS: Like many people, Rockhampton local and British ex-pat John Fitzgerald is unsure how Brexit will pan out and how his travel plans would be affected by the outcome. Leighton Smith

WHILE it's taken Rockhampton resident John Fitzgerald almost half a century to ready himself to return his birth place of England, he's not sure what he will be going back to.

Mr Fitzgerald, 53, migrated to Australia from the motherland with his family in the 1960s, and while he's only paid cursory attention to the chaos which has consumed the UK since they voted to leave the European Union in 2016 (Brexit), he has a stake in outcome of negotiations.

The plan was for Mr Fitzgerald to fly England in April to catch up with his daughter and her extended family, including his new grandchild, before continuing his travels around Europe.

Like many travellers, Mr Fitzgerald will be impacted by a change in the currency exchange rate from Brexit but it is unclear what the other consequences would be.

John's 24-year-old daughter Kasey, who is based in the UK, works in a call centre for a company which is also destined to be impacted by the Brexit result.

On March 29, the UK is due to leave the European Union, regardless of whether there is a deal with the EU or not, with a law change required to stop Brexit from occurring.

Both sides have spent more than a year trying to hammer out an exit plan with the current agreement which covers three main areas: a payment Britain will make to the EU to leave, the rights of European citizens in the UK and British citizens in the EU and a mechanism to prevent a "hard border” on the island of Ireland.

The agreement also includes a 21-month transition period after Brexit day.

After parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal by a massive margin, there were three scenarios now facing Britain while the clock ticks down to the departure deadline.

The British government could undertake negotiations for an alternative deal and if they were unsuccessful a no-deal scenario could occur, possibly triggering a recession, slowing the EU's growth, causing significant legal disruption and rising costs across every sector.

The other alternative is agreeing hold another referendum which could delay or avoid Brexit.