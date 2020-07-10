Local face named as NQ First candidate for Mirani

NQ First party leader Jason Costigan announced Mackay Basketball CEO Jason Borg would run for the seat of Mirani in the upcoming state election. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer

NQ First party leader Jason Costigan announced Mackay Basketball CEO Jason Borg would run for the seat of Mirani in the upcoming state election. Picture: Ashley Pillhofer

A WELL-known local is ready to go head to head with the incumbent member for the seat of Mirani in the upcoming state election.

Mackay Basketball CEO Jason Borg was named the fifth NQ First candidate this morning.

The marginal party, which aims to form an independent North Queensland state, was founded by Jason Costigan last year.

Read more:

New tourism drawcard to open its doors in Eungella

Queens Park reopens to public after $8.86m upgrade

Why major Northern Beaches development is on pause

Mr Borg, a third-generation Walkerston local, grew up on his family's cane farm at Te Kowai and attended Mirani State High School before launching a successful career in real estate that spanned more than a decade.

He said he was attracted to the party because of its promise to look after North, Central and Far North Queensland.

"For too long I believe we've been let down and treated a little bit second class," he said.

"If we can get some people into the parliament to look after North Queensland first, that would be a great thing for everybody."

Mr Borg said the first thing that would be on his agenda, if elected, would be to support the sugar industry and secure an ambulance station for the Pioneer Valley.

NQ First Leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan announced his fifth candidate who will run in the state election. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Currently there is no service stationed between Paget and Finch Hatton.

Describing Mirani as a "must-win seat", Mr Costigan said securing the regional foothold was an important part of the party's strategy.

"It is my neighbouring seat and of course so important to our economy in the Mackay and Whitsunday region," he said.

"Let's not kid our selves I can't be the lone ranger in the Queensland parliament for North Queensland First.

"I can't change the course of history and put North Queensland first unless I have some mates in the parliament and we certainly need to have a red-hot go at the seat of Mirani."

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Mr Costigan described Mr Borg as a "local boy done good" who was a local champion with a "great pedigree" in basketball.

"He is not a politician and that is what I like about him, he has life experiences … and I think that will resonate with a lot of people out there," Mr Costigan said.

Mr Borg will go head to head with incumbent member Stephen Andrew.

In 2017 Mr Andrew became the first South Sea islander to be elected to parliament.

He is One Nation's only sitting member in Queensland's parliament.