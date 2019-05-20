Local family welcome The Bully into their home for Ramadan

RAMADAN: The Salam family, Salam (Abdus), Hana, Hadi, Humbal, and Mariam, about to enjoy the evening feast after a day of fasting.

THE SALAM family sat at their dinner table with an impressive spread of pakoras, samosas, yoghurt, hummus and a range of dips and curry.

The Australian-Pakistani family living in Rockhampton had not eaten or even drunk water all day, but once the sun went down, it was time to feast.

Abdus Salam, who prefers to be called Salam, and his family are among 1.8 billion Muslim people worldwide in the middle of their holy month of fasting - or Ramadan.

At precisely 5.26pm (sunset), a phone app started playing the Adhan, an evening prayer to Allah the family needed to do before eating and drinking for the first time since sunrise.

Once the short prayer was complete, the family began their feast.

However, there was none of the hasty, mass food consumption that one would expect, instead the Salams would spend the following few hours eating between prayers before retiring to bed for five hours' sleep followed by another feast before dawn.

Salam's Fitbit had even warned him he was not getting enough sleep but he said "five hours is plenty”.

Ramadan marks the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and lasts from 29-30 days with the conclusion marked by a celebration called Eid ul-Fitr, which the Salams said was akin to Christmas celebrated in western society.

Ramadan or fasting for 30 continuous days is one of the mandatory five pillars of Islam which includes faith, prayer, charity, and pilgrimage to Mecca and all are considered to be the foundations of Muslim living.

In daylight hours of the month of Ramadan, those of Islamic faith (excluding the sick, children, and the elderly) are expected to not only abstain from food or water, but must abstain from a range of practices including swearing, anger, back-biting, and even any intimate relations with their spouse.

Salam and his wife Mariam said many people they encounter thought Ramadan was simply abstaining from food and water and were often surprised to hear the other requirements.

Salam said Ramadan builds patience, tolerance and empathy among those who fast.

"It makes us feel about others, when you are hungry then you can feel what hunger means for others,” he said.

The Salams laughed as they told stories of how they are constantly asked if they were feeling tired by friends or co-workers outside the Islamic faith.

Over the course of the feast, the Salams spoke of their experiences of being Muslim in Australia, and they did so in a profoundly positive light.

Mr Salam and Mariam migrated to Sydney in 2012 with daughter Hana, and two sons Humbal and Hadi to live a peaceful life which was not a luxury for them in Pakistan.

"We had a lot of beautiful things in our country, Pakistan, but the thing that is not there is law and order,” he said.

Mr Salam reminisced about a time when it was commonplace in his life to be held at gunpoint or threatened with violence, and it was a life he and his wife did not want for his young children.

After two years of living in Sydney, Mr Salam took a job as a maintenance manager at a dairy company in Rockhampton.

His wife Mariam was told by friends in Sydney that the Queensland community may not be as accepting of their Muslim practices as people in Sydney were.

She said she was nervous as the family moved to Queensland, but it did not take long for her to feel at ease in the Sunshine State.

"I had heard a lot of things about Queenslanders, and was worried about if they would accept my family, but I have actually found them very accepting,” Mariam said.

Even the childcare centre Mariam works at has a "Ramadan corner” where she is able to demonstrate to parents on what Ramadan is all about.

Salam echoed her relief at the positive reception.

"Knowledge is power. The good thing is, once people know you more, they clarify their doubts about Islam,” he said.

"This knowledge gives them confidence and they start respecting your beliefs, and this is the beauty of this country,” he said.

"The important thing is people from different civilisations, religion and cultures must meet each other and have dialogues to clarify doubts and understand each other as this is the best way to clear doubts and promote harmony in society,” he said.

Salam said his workplace was also understanding of his religious practice, especially considering Muslim men were expected to attend a Mosque for prayer five times a day.

Salam also takes his eldest son Hadi to the mandatory Friday midday prayer during school hours, but Hadi said his school was accepting and understanding of the practice.

When asked if he had ever personally encountered hostility towards his beliefs during his time in Australia, he simply replied "not at all, never”.