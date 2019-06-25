Local figure weighs in on O'Rourke's jobs register campaign

PROMENENT local businessman Dominic Doblo is calling Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke to apply the same scrutiny to his own government following his calls for a council-run register on Adani jobs last week.

Mr Doblo told The Morning Bulletin he could not sit back and bite his tongue any longer as feud between the local member and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow over an Adani Jobs register raged on. He said the jobs on offer from the miner paled in comparison to the amount of "fly-in, fly-out bureaucrats” that frequent the region.

"The problem is they come here, stay in a hotel, make their money and go home,” he said.

He believed the amount of government workers could be as many as hundreds weekly.

"If we set up at the airport and asked everyone to come off the plane 'What is your business here?' - I reckon the answer would shock you,” Mr Doblo said.

He pointed fingers at institutions such as the hospital, schools and the university as the main culprits and labelled Mr O'Rourke's call for an Adani jobs register as "hypocrisy”.

"The government, whether its local, state or federal need to get their house in order and make sure that anyone who works in the area, lives in the area,” Mr Doblo said.

A potential solution Mr Doblo suggested was to move relevant government departments to regional centres like Rockhampton.

Mr Doblo said those happy to work here should be willing to pack up and move here.

"If you don't want to live here, don't work here,” he said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke.

Mr O'Rourke responded by defending his record on local jobs, in the some of the departments referenced by Mr Doblo.

"(We have) restored frontline services in Central Queensland with employment growth of 168 nurses up 14 per cent, 95 extra doctors up 40 per cent, 185 extra teachers up 8.2 per cent, and 71 extra teacher aides up 71 per cent from March 2015 to March 2019,” he said.

"When Mr Doblo argues the case to have bureaucrats or even whole departments stationed here, he should also call on the Federal Member For Capricornia to bring back the departments that were closed here under her government.”

Mr Doblo's also said the government institutions working in the area should be dealing in local resources.

DRONE FOOTAGE: This is progress shot of the construction site of the Capricornia Correctional Centre from the north side.

The example he pointed to was the Capricornia Correctional Facility.

"Why are they buying their fruit, veg and meats our of Brisbane?” he asked.

Mr O'Rourke said the the State Government had a "Queensland First” procurement policy for the Capricornia Correctional Facility but did not confirm where the food for the inmates was sourced.