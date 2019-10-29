Menu
NEW EQUIPMENT: Central Queesland First Aid Volunteers members Suzanne Messmer Mitchell Kelly, Shaun Hudson with Councillor Drew Wickerson.
News

Local first aid volunteers receive new oxygen kit

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
29th Oct 2019 3:41 PM
COUNCILLOR Drew Wickerson has donated funds from his discretionary account to Central Queensland First Aid Volunteers for a new oxygen kit.

CQFAV is a non-for-profit organisation that provides first aid treatment at events around the Central Queensland area.

“I am delighted to be able to assist the CQ First Aid Volunteers to purchase much needed equipment that will expand their capacity to continue the great service provided to the community,” Rockhampton region Councillor DreW Wickerson said.

“These dedicated volunteers contribute many thousands of hours at events such as River Festival and sport to ensure that high quality first aid is rapidly available.

“I would encourage local businesses to generously support CQFAV to continue to grow their service to keep even more of our local community safe.

CQFAV is always looking for extra volunteers and welcomes any inquiries.

Please contact Suzanne Messmer on 0439 726 809.

