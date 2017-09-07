Local grand final win would cap stellar year for RGS

CHAMPION OUTFIT: The Rockhampton Grammar School team, pictured celebrating its win at this year's Confraternity Carnival, will take on The Cathedral College in the secondary schoolboys open grand final on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: At the start of Term 1, 35 rugby league players at Rockhampton Grammar School sat down with coaching staff to determine their goals for the year.

Number one was winning the prestigious Confraternity Carnival, regarded as the most formidable schoolboys rugby league competition in Australia.

But as they formulated their list they were also determined to instil a culture to drive and inspire not only the playing group of 2017 but Grammar teams of the future.

Todd Wells, RGS director of co-curricular, believes this has been at the heart of the team's outstanding success this year.

"That's laid the foundation for a very focused group of players who have gone above and beyond to ensure that they are physically and mentally prepared for what has been a very long union and league season,” he said.

"They've concentrated on sticking together as a group, working hard for each other and setting a standard that they not only wanted to achieve this year but would set the platform for future teams at Rockhampton Grammar.”

It has proven a winning formula, with the RGS 1st XIII lifting the coveted Confraternity Shield in June and the GIO Trophy a fortnight ago after a commanding 46-12 win over Ipswich State High School in the grand final.

RGS after winning the GIO Trophy state final against Ipswich State High School. CONTRIBUTED

The champion outfit now has its sights set on completing the season trifecta with a win in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools open grand final this Saturday.

"Confraternity was one of the team's most significant goals but obviously winning the local final is something that they've been striving for for a couple of years now and we've got a very good chance this weekend against TCC,” Wells said.

"We're obviously expecting a very tough game but we're sure we've got one more effort in us to get the grand final win this weekend.

"It will be a great contest and a show-piece for schoolboys' rugby league in the region.”

Wells believes defence will ultimately determine the result and he knows Grammar will have to be "on their game” after watching TCC's gritty effort against St Brendan's in the semi-final.

"TCC has got some good attacking players across the board and they've got some guys that have really good go-forward through the middle so we'll have to be very strong defensively,” he said.

"But that's an area where we've been good all year. We've been very strong across the park defensively and we've got very good halves in Aaron and Blake Moore who provide us with a lot of creativity on the edges and control our attack really well.

"We've got quite a strong defensive group but we've also got enough flair to put points on when we grind teams down with our defence.”

Rockhampton Grammar School's captain Lachlan Scarpelli makes a break. CONTRIBUTED

Wells expects inspirational skipper Lachlan Scarpelli, lock Ben Condon and prop Logan Hough to have a major influence on the game.

He said this year's local competition had been one of the most even and competitive across many age groups.

"The strength of the whole school program is creating some very good competition and it's a great sign for Rocky district sport,” Wells said.

"All the schools are doing a great job at producing some really talented footballers and talented teams.

"Anyone who can should get to Browne Park on the weekend because there will be some fantastic rugby league.”

FINALS ACTION

Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League grand finals started yesterday and continue from 4pm tomorrow and 9am on Saturday at Browne Park.

The Open A final between Rockhampton Grammar School and The Cathedral College kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.