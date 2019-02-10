Local group for Falcons, friends and relatives

MOTOR HEADS: Annette and Merv Ferguson of the Early Falcon Car Club of Qld Rockhampton chapter

The Rockhampton chapter of a Falcon enthusiasts' group is planning some major get-togethers around the region this year.

Merv and Annette Ferguson founded the Early Falcon Car Club local branch in 2011 which celebrates the vehicles made between 1959 and 1989.

"In 1960, there were 1250 Falcons imported to Australia and after that, Australia started assembling and making American-type cars," Mr Ferguson said.

"From 1960 to 1976 there were the chrome bumper cars but other cars after that also went on to become classics."

Thirty club members enjoy a monthly run to regional centres including Mt Morgan, the Capricorn Coast, Westwood, Gracemere and Alton Downs.

They also support the Archer Park railway station open days with car displays.

Membership categories include 'relatives' of the Falcon - such as Mustangs, Cortinas and Cougars - as well as 'friends' including the Zephyr, Escort and Capri.

Mr Ferguson describes the group as a "family friendly, helpful" group of car enthusiasts who welcome all newcomers.