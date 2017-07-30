27°
Local health heroes honoured at gala awards

Shayla Bulloch | 30th Jul 2017 5:01 PM
All the winners celebrate with Board Chair Paul Bell and Chief Executive Steve Williamson.
All the winners celebrate with Board Chair Paul Bell and Chief Executive Steve Williamson.

DISPLAYING commitment to her job, integrity and respect were what it took for Bree Walker to be honoured as Employee of the Year for CQ Health.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services recognised it's star performers with a gala presentation at CQ Leagues Club on Thursday night with Bree taking out the top spot.

The paediatrics nurse was chosen because of her outstanding commitment to the core values of the job and her willingness to help wherever she could.

Bree's commendable 14 years in her position stood her apart from over 200 other nominees.

Chief Executive Steve Williamson said health workers were caring people by nature and did not enter their chosen profession for public accolades, but it was essential they feel valued for their contribution to the community.

"These annual awards are a small way of us saying a big 'thank-you' to our wonderful staff for their dedication and commitment to providing top-class health care to Central Queenslanders,” he said.

"It was a very difficult task for the judges to choose winner from a stellar field...”

The team at Biloela received Team of the Year for their dedicated care to co-workers and constant community support through fundraisers, support networks and by making a Christmas lunch to remember for Meals on Wheels recipients each year.

"It's all a part of building a great place to work, and recognising our staff who show good examples of living by CQ Health's values - Care, Integrity, Respect and Commitment.

"I congratulate all of our winners, but also the other finalists and nominees. I am very proud to lead such a fantastic team and I know they deserve to be thanked for the effort they put in every day to care for their fellow Central Queenslanders.”

Topics:  awards central queensland cq health

