‘Local hero’ jailed for boat thefts

Driver Mark Winterbottom’s boat was stolen in 2020. Picture: Angryman Photography

A ski-boat racer considered a “local hero” in a Victorian town has been jailed for stealing a boat belonging to Bathurst champion Mark Winterbottom.

Brett Spits was jailed for two years for handling stolen goods and two counts of theft in the County Court of Victoria on Friday.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and theft in relation to boats stolen from the Victoria-NSW border.

Brett Spits of Echuca arrives at court for sentencing into the theft of V8 Supercars champion Mark Winterbottom's boat. Picture: Ian Currie / NCA NewsWire

One of the boats was a blue Malibu Wakesetter VTX, valued at $135,000 and belonging to champion Supercars driver Winterbottom.

The boats were stolen as part of an attempted rebirthing scheme, County Court Judge Sarah Dawes said.

Spits’ co-accused, Lincoln Mifsud, arranged to store several of the stolen boats in a shed he rented, the court was told.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of handling stolen goods for his role in the scheme.

Lincoln Mifsud avoided jail for storing stolen boats, including one that belonged to Bathurst champion Mark Winterbottom. Picture: Ian Currie / NCA NewsWire

The judge said the 45-year-old panelbeater met Sprits through the boat-racing community and considered him a “local hero”.

He was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and must complete 350 hours of unpaid community service.

A third person allegedly involved in the scheme has not been identified.

