Morning Glory cloud formation in Queensland Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland.
Local holidays to help Australian tourism recovery

Mel Frykberg
8th May 2020 7:30 AM
A CQUniversity tourism expert says Australia’s tourism recovery after COVID-19 will rely on locals exploring their own backyard.

And the Townsville-based researcher called on Aussies to start thinking of local attractions to put on a travel ‘bucket list’, as she shared her expertise via new podcast CQUniversity Commentary.

As Australia’s $122 billion tourism industry looks towards an easing of travel bans within in the coming months, Dr Konovalov predicts a gradual approach, with people initially restricted to their own region.

