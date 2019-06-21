Local knowledge plus skill pays off in golf

FORE THOUGHT: Nick Sapet chips onto the green during the opening round of the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am yesterday.

FORE THOUGHT: Nick Sapet chips onto the green during the opening round of the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK200619agolf3

GOLF: Local favourite Adam Blyth and defending champion Jacob Boyce sit even atop the leader board after the opening round of the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am.

The players both fired rounds of 64, eight under par in perfect conditions at Rockhampton Golf Club yesterday.

They are among 65 professionals chasing a share of the $75,000 on offer at the four-day tournament.

Dominic Glenister makes a putt. Allan Reinikka ROK200619agolf6

The Rockhampton Pro-Am is now one of the richest and one of the few four-round tournaments on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series schedule.

Boyce made the most of his early tee time playing solid golf around the front nine.

He birdied his opening hole and followed with a run of birdies on six, seven and eight to turn with a score of 32.

The 23-year-old stormed home, carding four birdies in his last five holes to finish on 64.

Boyce said he had some "crazy moments”.

"I made a good birdie on the 14th hole which really got things going,” he said.

"I finished strong which was pleasing.

"The golf course is in great condition and the greens are rolling well.”

Mark Rollinson swings into action at Rockhampton Golf Club. Allan Reinikka ROK200619agolf1

Former Yeppoon professional Blyth knows the Rockhampton course well, having played it many times as a junior.

"I executed my shots well today which gave me a lot of birdie chances,” he said.

"I made an eagle on the 16th hole which got me to eight under par for the round.”

The next best placed professionals are Darren Beck, Jack Munro and Julian Sinardi who all finished on seven under par 65.

Play continues from 6.40am today.