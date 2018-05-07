Local Labor politicians push for change in CQ on Labour Day

LABOUR DAY: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was one of the local politicians showing support for today's Labour Day march.

SEVERAL local Labor politicians joined in with the defiant chants as hundreds participated in Rockhampton's Labour Day march today, in solidarity with CQ's workers and unions.

Labor candidate Russell Robertson for Capricornia, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke spoke with The Morning Bulletin about importance of marking the occasion and to push for changes to the status quo.

Celebrating his first Labor Day in Rockhampton, soon-to-be-former Moranbah resident Mr Robertson expressed his appreciation for the strong turn out, despite the rainy weather, and said people were driven to attend because of dissatisfaction with the government and the perception of unfairness running through the worker's ranks.

He said the message of changing the rules was aimed at giving more fairness back into enterprise bargaining and back to the little people in the work environment.

"We've seen big corporations just down the road lock workers out when they don't get their own way, it's unfair and unjust, we want to see a bit more equality come back into the system.”

In recent times, the Queensland Government has taken a number of steps to improve fairness for workers with the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing a Parliamentary Inquiry into wage theft in Queensland today.

Mrs Lauga said precarious employment through insecure work, casualisation and labour hire was the number one issue people talked to her about about on a daily basis and the State government had played its part by recently legislating changes to improve this situation.

"We've just introduced mandatory labour hire licensing laws, the labour hire industry is now regulated, the companies now have to be licenced in Queensland now to operate and dodgy operators won't get a licence,” Mrs Lauga said.

"But at the federal level, we need to see changes to the Fair Work Act.

"We're seeing things like the Glencore lockout - how one earth can a foreign company that pays no tax lock its workers out for over 200 days?”

She said the Oaky North miners lockout wasn't over a pay dispute but instead a battle over worker's conditions and the rules needed to be changed to ensure it wouldn't happen again.

Mr O'Rourke said it was important to see that worker's rights weren't eroded by factors like casualisation and the mood was strong in the community for the creation of a more secure environment giving certainty to workers.

"We have a very strong Labor candidate here and I think there'll be a good showing [in the next election] when you start seeing a federal government that appears to be so out of touch on the normal Joe Blow out there when they're talking about $65b for the top end of town,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"How does that benefit out local people?”